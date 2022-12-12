 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trina Sandschafer, AIA, LEED AP

  • 0
Trina Sandschafer, AIA, LEED AP

Kahler Slater has promoted Trina to Executive Vice President, providing firmwide leadership and overall strategic direction. She serves as Design Principal as well as a national leader for residential, hospitality, and corporate practices.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mark D. Nichols

Mark D. Nichols

with Duke Development LLC is Chair of the St. Joseph's Villa Board of Trustees with Blue Ridge Bank is Chair-Elect of the St. Joseph's Villa B…

Stephanie Chaufournier

Stephanie Chaufournier

Chesapeake Bank is pleased to announce that they have added Stephanie Chaufournier to their board of directors. Ms. Chaufournier is Managing P…

Davis Boyd

Davis Boyd

Davis Boyd, with OakHeart Financial Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, recently completed all re…

Watch Now: Related Video

Nominate a woman doing great things in Richmond for the innaugural Women Who Drive Richmond awards. | 8@4 presented by Massey Nominate a woman doing great things in Richmond for the inauguancer Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News