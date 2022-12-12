Kahler Slater has promoted Trina to Executive Vice President, providing firmwide leadership and overall strategic direction. She serves as Design Principal as well as a national leader for residential, hospitality, and corporate practices.
Trina Sandschafer, AIA, LEED AP
