ColonialWebb is pleased to announce the promotion of Tyler Sinsabaugh to Vice President, Talent. Tyler joined ColonialWebb in 2011 as the Corporate Human Resources Administrator. He has been personally involved in recruiting, training, onboarding, compliance, benefits/wellness, and employee development. Prior to joining ColonialWebb, he worked for a local general contractor and earned his Master's in Human Resources Management from the University of Richmond.
Tyler Sinsabaugh
