joins Kahler Slater as Programmer and Planner to our international Healthcare Team. Usha creates spaces which respond to changing trends in healthcare delivery and improving the patient experience, staff performance and satisfaction. She will join our team of architects, interior designers, and strategists.
Usha Kotval, AIA, ACHA, LEED AP, EDAC
