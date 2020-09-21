 Skip to main content
Vasanta B. Pundarika - Managing Director & Co-Head of Matrix Healthcare Investment Banking

Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc., a leading, independent investment bank, has established a Healthcare Investment Banking Group. Ms. Thompson & Ms. Pundarika will lead the new group & be responsible for new client engagement and transaction management. Matrix provides merger & acquisition and financial advisory services for privately-held, private-equity owned, not-for-profit & publicly traded companies, as well as municipalities. www.matrixcmg.com

