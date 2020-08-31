Dr. Master joins Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists following a fellowship in Clinical Cardiovascular Electrophysiology at Virginia Commonwealth University. He specializes in comprehensive evaluation of heart rhythm disorders including pacemaker and ICD implantation, biventricular pacing, cardiac ablation and conduction system pacemaking. Dr. Master will be located at VCS-Waterside in Prince George and VCS-Bell Creek in Hanover. He is now available for patient consultations. Please call 804-288-4827.
Vivak M. Master, MD
