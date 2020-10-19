A trial lawyer with CowanGates, has been named a principal of the firm. Jones has been with CowanGates since graduating from the University of Richmond School of Law. His practice focuses on civil trial work, including: personal injury, eminent domain, real estate litigation, contract litigation, and business litigation.
W. Henry M. Jones
