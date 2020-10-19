Brown, Edwards & Company, LLP, a Top 100 accounting firm based in Roanoke, Virginia, is pleased to announce Zach Webber, CPA has joined the firm as a Director in the Richmond, Virginia office.

Prior to joining Brown Edwards, Zach was a Senior Manager at a Richmond-based public accounting firm and primarily focused on providing services in the construction and real estate, manufacturing, distribution and retail, and not-for-profit industries. At Brown Edwards, Zach will bring ten years of experience in providing assurance and business consulting services to our growing Richmond team, focusing his efforts on the construction industry.