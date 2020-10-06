Opening date set for Trader Joe's store in South Richmond

The second Trader Joe’s store in the Richmond region is slated to open on Friday Oct. 9.

The store opens at 8 a.m. on that day, the chain announced Tuesday afternoon.

The California-based retailer is taking over part of the former Martin’s Food Markets grocery store in the Stony Point Shopping Center off Huguenot Road in South Richmond.

Trader Joe's announced in April that it planned open the second area store in the Stony Point Shopping Center, where it is leasing 12,995 square feet of the former 40,000-square-foot Martin’s store.

The store will feature artwork that pays tribute to Richmond's landmarks and attractions, including the Richmond skyline.

The region's first Trader Joe's store opened in 2008. That 12,500-square-foot store is in the Short Pump Station shopping center off West Broad Street in western Henrico County.

The chain has 14 stores in Virginia, including locations in Charlottesville, Williamsburg, Virginia Beach and Northern Virginia. Trader Joe’s has more than 500 stores in 42 states and the District of Columbia.