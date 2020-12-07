Opening date set for Ukrop's Market Hall

The Ukrop's Homestyle Foods has set an opening date for its bakery and food shop in Henrico County.

The retail shop — called Ukrop’s Market Hall - is slated to open at 11 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 8 at Horsepen Road and Patterson Avenue.

The food hall at 7250 Patterson Ave. will offer much of the company’s full lineup of bakery goods — from its popular rainbow cookies and chocolate bar cakes to lemon chess pies — as well as a large selection of its chilled prepared entrees, side dishes and deli salads.

The Ukrop's Market Hall also will make onsite the Ukrop’s fried chicken, potato wedges and Breakfast Pizza - items that are the top requests the company has received since the family sold its grocery store business a decade ago.

"Having heard from thousands of food fans since our retail stores closed in 2010, it seems fitting that we are beginning this new chapter during Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods’ 10th anniversary year," said Scott Aronson, president of Ukrop's Homestyle Foods.

The company said the Ukrop’s Market Hall is "designed to be a gathering place for RVA families seeking the best-of Ukrop’s products and its legendary customer service in a friendly, neighborhood atmosphere."