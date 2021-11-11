Operator of The Market @ 25th, who was instrumental in development of the grocery store, has retired

Norm Gold, who was instrumental in leading the development and management of The Market @ 25th grocery store in Church Hill, has left after nearly four years.

Gold, 66, decided to retire as the store’s developer and operator, effective Oct. 25. The 25,000-square-foot grocery store at Nine Mile Road and North 25th Street opened in April 2019 as a way to help fill a supermarket void in the grocery store-deprived East End of Richmond.

"I think we've been successful," Gold said about the grocery store's mission.

"I think we haven't done everything I wanted to do. But I think we've done a lot as far as helping people who needed jobs, needed to have a sustainable life," he said. "We've given vendors opportunity to sell product when they haven't had a chance to sell before. And we really have been offering healthy, nutritious foods to a community that hadn't seen it in decades."

Steve Markel, chairman of Henrico County-based specialty insurer Markel Corp, and his wife, Kathie, financially backed the mixed-use development that includes The Market @ 25th. He said he was pleased with Gold's performance in taking the idea of opening a grocery store in a food desert and turning it into a business.