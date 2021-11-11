Operator of The Market @ 25th, who was instrumental in development of the grocery store, has retired

Norm Gold, who was instrumental in leading the development and management of The Market @ 25th grocery store in Church Hill, has left after nearly four years.
Gold, 66, decided to retire as the store’s developer and operator, effective Oct. 25. The 25,000-square-foot grocery store at Nine Mile Road and North 25th Street opened in April 2019 as a way to help fill a supermarket void in the grocery store-deprived East End of Richmond.
"I think we've been successful," Gold said about the grocery store's mission.
"I think we haven't done everything I wanted to do. But I think we've done a lot as far as helping people who needed jobs, needed to have a sustainable life," he said. "We've given vendors opportunity to sell product when they haven't had a chance to sell before. And we really have been offering healthy, nutritious foods to a community that hadn't seen it in decades."
Steve Markel, chairman of Henrico County-based specialty insurer Markel Corp, and his wife, Kathie, financially backed the mixed-use development that includes The Market @ 25th. He said he was pleased with Gold's performance in taking the idea of opening a grocery store in a food desert and turning it into a business.
"He has done an amazing job," Markel said. "He was the first person I hired to build a store and he built a store from the ground up after having spent a larger part of his career in the food [bank] business. He got engaged in the community. Together, we did a lot of work before the store opened and planning it and figuring out what should happen, but Norm was the guy on the ground, getting it done and getting the community involved in designing the store that would be both attractive and connect it to the community and hiring the right staff to to make it happen."
After operating for 2½ years, The Market @ 25th still isn't profitable, Markel and Gold said. But the store is getting closer to breaking even.
"It may be another year or two away but my expectation is that it'll get close to breakeven. I don't think we'll ever be hugely profitable," Markel said.
"We're getting the volume, which is growing month-over-month and year-over-year, at a pretty good clip. So we're gaining more and more acceptance from the community," Markel said. "The team is getting much much better and operating more and more efficiently. So we're on track to achieve some level of sustainability but it's still not profitable. We still need to get more volume. We still need to operate more efficiently, and I think we'll get there but we also need more business growth in the community."
When Gold began working at the market in January 2018, he told Markel that he would be there two or three years. He stayed nearly four years.
In the six years before joining the grocery store, Gold served as chief operating officer for Feed More, the hunger relief agency that operates Virginia’s largest food bank. He had worked at food banks elsewhere for 14 years after working at a grocery chain in California and Arizona for 24 years.
Gold is returning to his roots in the food bank industry by serving a consultant for Feeding America, a nonprofit organization that coordinates the efforts of more than 200 food banks across the country.
Replacing Gold at The Market @ 25th is Jae Scott, who had been the store manager and is now its chief operating officer.
Scott was the first person Gold hired in July 2018. Scott most recently had worked for Kroger as district-wide front-end coordinator.
Before that, he had worked at Community Pride, the chain of inner-city Richmond grocery stores created by his uncle, minority business owner Johnny Johnson. By April 2004, Johnson had closed all of the Community Pride locations and The Market at Tobacco Row because of financial problems.
Shaaron Comfort is now the store director.
"I've been working with Jae for a couple years and we knew he was going to one day take over for me," Gold said. "So this store is in good hands with him leading the team. Hopefully it won't lose its mission and passion for serving the community."
