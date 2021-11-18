Oreo cookie maker to invest $122.5 million to expand operations in Henrico

Mondelez International Inc. plans to make a $122.5 million investment in its operations in eastern Henrico County, reinforcing that its cookie and cracker bakery here has become a key strategic facility for the global company.

The plant on the Laburnum Avenue plant will get a 68,000-square-foot expansion to house a high-speed, modern production line mostly for its Oreo cookie-making operations. The plant makes popular snack foods such as Ritz and Wheat Thin crackers and Chips Ahoy! and Nila wafer cookies.

The company also will open a 490,000-square-foot sales fulfillment and distribution center about 3 miles away - in the first phase of the Sauer Industrial Center at the northeast quadrant of Airport Drive and Pocahontas Parkway. The warehouse is slated to open next year and will create about 80 new jobs.

The investment was announced Thursday afternoon by Gov. Ralph Northam's office.

The Richmond area has and continues to be an important geographic location for the company's manufacturing operations, said Mondelez spokesperson Laurie M. Guzzinati.

"This investment is a reflection of the further commitment to Richmond as part of our U.S. manufacturing network to supported key brands and priority brands for our business," she said.