 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owens & Minor completes acquisition of Minnesota-based surgical tray company
0 Comments

Owens & Minor completes acquisition of Minnesota-based surgical tray company

  • 0
Owens & Minor corporate headquarters

Owens & Minor Inc., founded in Richmond in 1882, is based in Hanover County.

 JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH

Hanover County-based medical supplies distributor Owens & Minor Inc. said it has completed its first acquisition since 2018.

Owens & Minor said Thursday that it bought American Contract Systems, a Minnesota-based provider of kitting and sterilization services for custom procedure trays, which consist of disposable medical tool items used during surgery.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal is the first by Owens & Minor since the company’s acquisition of Halyard Health in 2018 for $710 million.

That deal added new markets for Owens & Minor, including international markets such as Japan, Canada, South Africa and Australia, as well as about $1 billion in annual revenue.

Owens & Minor said the deal would expand the company’s existing U.S.-based kitting operations. American Contract Systems has a proprietary sterilization process that does not use high-volume ethylene oxide.

“Bringing into Owens & Minor the capabilities that American Contract Systems offers in the CPT market will further strengthen our ability to meet and exceed our customers’ collective needs for surgical procedure trays,” said Edward A. Pesicka, president and CEO of Owens & Minor. “Custom procedure trays represent a critical component of medical-surgical supplies.”

jblackwell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 775-8123

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron threat rattles Americans into holidays

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News