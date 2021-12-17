Owens & Minor completes acquisition of Minnesota-based surgical tray company

Hanover County-based medical supplies distributor Owens & Minor Inc. said it has completed its first acquisition since 2018.

Owens & Minor said Thursday that it bought American Contract Systems, a Minnesota-based provider of kitting and sterilization services for custom procedure trays, which consist of disposable medical tool items used during surgery.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal is the first by Owens & Minor since the company’s acquisition of Halyard Health in 2018 for $710 million.

That deal added new markets for Owens & Minor, including international markets such as Japan, Canada, South Africa and Australia, as well as about $1 billion in annual revenue.

Owens & Minor said the deal would expand the company’s existing U.S.-based kitting operations. American Contract Systems has a proprietary sterilization process that does not use high-volume ethylene oxide.

“Bringing into Owens & Minor the capabilities that American Contract Systems offers in the CPT market will further strengthen our ability to meet and exceed our customers’ collective needs for surgical procedure trays,” said Edward A. Pesicka, president and CEO of Owens & Minor. “Custom procedure trays represent a critical component of medical-surgical supplies.”