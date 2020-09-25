Owens & Minor names new board chairman as Robert Sledd steps aside as part of succession plan

Robert C. Sledd has stepped aside as chairman of Owens & Minor Inc.'s board as part of a succession plan among directors.
Sledd, who has been a board member since 2007 and its chairman since 2018, remains as a director of the Hanover County-based medical products distributor until his term ends next year.
The change, announced Friday, was effective Sept. 22.
"This is the right time for this change,” Sledd said in a statement.
Replacing him as board chairman is Mark A. Beck, CEO of North Carolina-based investment firm B-Square Precision LLC. Beck previously was president and CEO of JELD-WEN Holdings Inc., and had held executive positions with Danaher Corp. and Corning Inc.
Beck has been a director of Owens & Minor since August 2019.
“Mark has invaluable experience as a leader in global manufacturing, distribution and healthcare, and our board values his insight which has been apparent during his time on the Board,” Sledd said in a statement. “This transition comes at a point of strength and stability within Owens & Minor, and for that I’m particularly proud."
Sledd was instrumental in stabilizing Owens & Minor's operations when he stepped in as its interim president and CEO for four months in late 2018 and early 2019 when the company's previous top executive left.
Sledd, 67, is the former chairman and CEO of Goochland County-based Performance Food Group, one of the nation’s largest foodservice distributors, which he co-founded in 1987. Sledd left Performance Food more than a decade ago when the business was sold to a private equity firm.
“I can’t thank Bob enough for his service and guidance as chairman, his unwavering leadership and commitment as a long-standing director, and for serving as the interim president and CEO at an important stage in the company’s history,” said Edward A. Pesicka, the current president and CEO at Owens & Minor.
The Fortune 500 company revised Thursday its outlook for the full year 2020 earnings. It now expects adjusted net income of $1.75 to $1.90 per share, up from a previous estimate of $1 to $1.20 per share, partly on the strength of sales of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
