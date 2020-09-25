Owens & Minor names new board chairman as Robert Sledd steps aside as part of succession plan

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert C. Sledd has stepped aside as chairman of Owens & Minor Inc.'s board as part of a succession plan among directors.

Sledd, who has been a board member since 2007 and its chairman since 2018, remains as a director of the Hanover County-based medical products distributor until his term ends next year.

The change, announced Friday, was effective Sept. 22.

"This is the right time for this change,” Sledd said in a statement.

Replacing him as board chairman is Mark A. Beck, CEO of North Carolina-based investment firm B-Square Precision LLC. Beck previously was president and CEO of JELD-WEN Holdings Inc., and had held executive positions with Danaher Corp. and Corning Inc.

Beck has been a director of Owens & Minor since August 2019.

“Mark has invaluable experience as a leader in global manufacturing, distribution and healthcare, and our board values his insight which has been apparent during his time on the Board,” Sledd said in a statement. “This transition comes at a point of strength and stability within Owens & Minor, and for that I’m particularly proud."