Owens & Minor prices offering of its stock, which should generate about $173.7 million

Hanover County-based Owens & Minor Inc. has priced an offering of its common stock at $20.50 per share, which is expected to generate about $173.7 million for the company.

The company, a distributor of medical supplies, is selling 8,475,000 shares of its common stock in an offering announced earlier this week. The stock sale is expected to close on Tuesday.

The company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 1,271,250 additional shares of common stock.

The company is estimating that gross proceeds from the offering will be about $173.7 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other expenses and assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock

The company expects to use all or most of the net proceeds from the stock sale to repay debt. Any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Owens & Minor stock has been rising dramatically in the last couple of months as the company has benefited from sales of medical supplies during the COVID-19 crisis.

Owens & Minor shares closed Friday at $22.50, down 6 cents or less than 1% on the New York Stock Exchange.