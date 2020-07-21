Owens & Minor corporate headquarters

Owens & Minor Inc., founded in Richmond in 1882, is based in Hanover County.

 JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH

Shares in Owens & Minor Inc. soared 81.36% Tuesday as the Hanover County-based company said its second-quarter results would be better than expected.

The distributor of medical and surgical supplies said it expects earnings per share in the second quarter of 18 cents to 20 cents.  The average analysts' estimate expected a net loss of 3 cents a share for the quarter that ended June 30.

Owens & Minor also revised its outlook for full-year - now expecting net income of $1 to $1.20 per share, up from the company's prior guidance of 50 cents to 60 cents per share.

The company said its second quarter financial results should "benefit from improved productivity and increased manufacturing output in response to unprecedented demand for personal protective equipment, an earlier than expected increase in elective procedures across much of the country, favorable product mix, and operating efficiencies."

Shares closed at $14.40, up $6.46 or 81.36%, in heaving trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The stock hasn't traded up $8.20 a share in the past 12 months. The last time shares traded above $14 was in October 2018.

Owens & Minor is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Aug. 4.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Could You Be Dealing with Crisis Fatigue?

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email