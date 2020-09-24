Owens & Minor stock soars after Hanover-based company increases full-year earnings outlook

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shares of medical products distributor Owens & Minor Inc. jumped nearly 60% in stock trading on Thursday morning after the Hanover County-based company announced an increase in its full-year 2020 earnings outlook, partly on the strength of sales of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's stock was trading around $21.65 per share around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, up 7.86 cents for the day or about 57% from its previous close.

Owens & Minor on Thursday morning revised its outlook for full-year adjusted net income of $1.75 to $1.90 per share from a previous estimate of $1 to $1.20 per share.

The company, which provides logistics and distribution of medical supplies, said the reasons for adjusting its earnings outlook included "continued strong demand for PPE" - or personal protective equipment - and the "deployment of PPE related production equipment in the U.S. ahead of schedule."

The company also said the volume of elective procedures being performed across the country has been "slightly above previously expected levels."