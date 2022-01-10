Owens & Minor to acquire Apria in $1.6 billion deal to expand its presence in home health market

Hanover County-based Owens & Minor Inc. is planning a $1.6 billion acquisition that will expand the medical products company’s presence in the home health care market.
Owens & Minor said Monday it has reached an agreement to acquire Apria, Inc., an Indianapolis, Ind.-based supplier of home health care equipment and products that aid conditions such as lung disease, sleep apnea, diabetes and wound therapy,
Under the deal, expected to close during the first half of this year, Owens & Minor will acquire Apria for $37.50 in cash per share of common stock, representing an equity value of about $1.45 billion.
Including the assumption of debt, the total value of the deal is $1.6 billion.
The new deal is one of several that Owens & Minor, which was founded in 1926 in Richmond, has completed in the last few years. It comes less than a month after the company completed its first acquisition since 2018, a deal in December 2020 to purchase American Contract Systems, a Minnesota-based provider of kitting and sterilization services for custom surgical procedure trays.
The company’s strategy has been to expand its portfolio of products and services, said Edward A. Pesicka, president and chief executive officer of Owens & Minor, during a conference call with investors on Monday.
In 2018, Owens & Minor bought Georgia-based Halyard Health for $710 million, in what was then the largest deal in the company’s history. In 2017, the company acquired Byram Healthcare, a White Plains, N.Y.-based distributor of medical supplies, for about $380 million in cash.
The latest, $1.45 billion deal, represents a 26% and 24% premium price over Apria’s closing share price on Jan. 7, 2022 and its 30-day volume weighted average price, respectively.
The deal must get regulatory approval and the approval of Apria’s stockholders.
The deal would add another 6,500 Apria employees to Owens & Minor’s roster of about 15,000 employees. Those employees currently work at about 275 service locations in the United States and serve about 2 million patients a year. About 82% of its business comes from supplying products for home respiratory therapy or sleep apnea treatment, The remaining 18% comes from home medical equipment and wound therapy.
“This acquisition will expand our patient-direct capabilities to support additional chronic and acute conditions as well as strengthen our total company value proposition, enabling us to better serve the entire patient journey through the hospital and into the home, ultimately further our mission or empowering our customers to advance healthcare” he said.
The company said the deal would diversify its revenue stream by combining the Apria and Byram businesses and expanding its presence in the high-growth home healthcare market.
Pesicka said the company would finance the transaction with cash on hand and debt. The acquisition is expected to add about $1.2 billion in annual revenue for Owens & Minor, which reported about $8.48 billion in its most recent annual report for 2020.
Owen & Minor stock closed at $45.35 per share on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, up 27 cents or less than 1%. The stock has ranged between $23.58 per share and $49.16 per share over the last 52 weeks.
