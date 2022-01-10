Owens & Minor to acquire Apria in $1.6 billion deal to expand its presence in home health market

Hanover County-based Owens & Minor Inc. is planning a $1.6 billion acquisition that will expand the medical products company’s presence in the home health care market.

Owens & Minor said Monday it has reached an agreement to acquire Apria, Inc., an Indianapolis, Ind.-based supplier of home health care equipment and products that aid conditions such as lung disease, sleep apnea, diabetes and wound therapy,

Under the deal, expected to close during the first half of this year, Owens & Minor will acquire Apria for $37.50 in cash per share of common stock, representing an equity value of about $1.45 billion.

Including the assumption of debt, the total value of the deal is $1.6 billion.

The new deal is one of several that Owens & Minor, which was founded in 1926 in Richmond, has completed in the last few years. It comes less than a month after the company completed its first acquisition since 2018, a deal in December 2020 to purchase American Contract Systems, a Minnesota-based provider of kitting and sterilization services for custom surgical procedure trays.