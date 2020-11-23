Owner of Fas Mart plans to buy 60-store chain in Midwest for about $100 million

GPM Investments LLC, the parent company of Fas Mart and more than a dozen other convenience store chains, plans to acquire a 60-store chain in the Midwest.

The Henrico County-based company said it signed a non-binding letter of intent on Sunday to buy the unnamed chain for about $100 million plus the value of inventory and cash in those stores, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The regulatory filing did not name the 60-store company that GPM intends to buy, but it said the chain to be acquired has self-operated sites.

The terms of the letter of intent include the potential acquisition of four additional convenience stores that the selling chain is currently negotiating to acquire, according to the filings. GPM would then acquire those stores for additional funds.

GPM has been granted an exclusivity period in which to negotiate a definitive agreement, the filings show. It did not say when the exclusivity period ends or when the deal is expected to be completed.

Arie Kotler, GPM’s chief executive, declined to comment because of a pending deal to have GPM be listed on a major U.S. stock exchange.