Owner of Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights files for bankruptcy protection

The owner of Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights has filed for federal bankruptcy protection.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. sought Chapter 11 protection from creditors on Sunday, citing how the economic pressures from the coronavirus pandemic has had on its tenants and on its operations.

The Chattanooga, Tenn.-based owner of 107 retail properties in 26 states, including the Valley View Mall in Roanoke and Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake, said operations at its shopping centers will continue as normal.

The 672,000-square-foot Southpark Mall, which opened in 1989, features more than 80 stores, including H&M, and eateries. Its anchor tenants are Dick's Sporting Goods, J.C. Penney, Macy’s and Regal Cinemas. The 113,500-square-foot Sears store at the mall closed in January 2018 and remains vacant.

Seeking bankruptcy protection will allow CBL the opportunity to implement a plan to recapitalize and restructure parts of its debt.

The filing was expected. In late August, the company entered a restructuring support agreement with the majority of its bondholders and was expected to voluntarily file for bankruptcy protection this fall.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}