Owner of Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights files for bankruptcy protection

The owner of Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights has filed for federal bankruptcy protection.
CBL & Associates Properties Inc. sought Chapter 11 protection from creditors on Sunday, citing how the economic pressures from the coronavirus pandemic has had on its tenants and on its operations.
The Chattanooga, Tenn.-based owner of 107 retail properties in 26 states, including the Valley View Mall in Roanoke and Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake, said operations at its shopping centers will continue as normal.
The 672,000-square-foot Southpark Mall, which opened in 1989, features more than 80 stores, including H&M, and eateries. Its anchor tenants are Dick's Sporting Goods, J.C. Penney, Macy’s and Regal Cinemas. The 113,500-square-foot Sears store at the mall closed in January 2018 and remains vacant.
Seeking bankruptcy protection will allow CBL the opportunity to implement a plan to recapitalize and restructure parts of its debt.
The filing was expected. In late August, the company entered a restructuring support agreement with the majority of its bondholders and was expected to voluntarily file for bankruptcy protection this fall.
“After months of discussions and consideration of a number of alternatives, CBL’s management and the board of directors firmly believe that implementing the comprehensive restructuring as outlined in the RSA [restructuring support agreement] through a Chapter 11 voluntary bankruptcy filing will provide CBL with the best plan to emerge as a stronger and more stable company,” Stephen D. Lebovitz, CBL's chief executive, said in a statement.
The restructuring plan provides what the company said was a "significantly stronger balance sheet" by reducing total debt and preferred obligations by about $1.5 billion. "Upon emergence [from bankruptcy court protection], CBL will be in a better position to execute on our strategies and move forward as a stable and profitable business,” Lebovitz said in the statement.
Even before the pandemic, malls across the country were struggling to attract shoppers who are increasingly shopping online or elsewhere.
But COVID-19 forced many malls to temporarily close for months.
Mall tenants, which operators rely on for rent payments, also are stressed. Some have filed for bankruptcy, such as department store chain J.C. Penney, while other retailers have closed stores.
CBL said more than 30 of its tenants have filed for bankruptcy protection this year and are shutting stores, including Penney's and woman's clothing retailer Ascena, which has 100 Ann Taylor, LOFT and other stores in CBL malls.
The company said the bankruptcy process will enable it transform its shopping centers from traditional enclosed malls to suburban town centers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.