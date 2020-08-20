Padow's Hams & Deli eatery told to vacate its space at City Hall

Padow’s Hams & Deli, where city employees for years have gotten breakfast, lunch and snacks, has until Sept. 23 to move out of its space on the first floor of Richmond’s City Hall.

Lenora G. Reid, the city’s acting chief administrative officer, set that move-out deadline in a June letter to Sidney A. Padow, the deli’s president.

Padow said he originally opened the deli at City Hall in 1998 and turned over ownership of the venture to Sue and John Park in 2004, and the couple now run it through their company Sue’s Kitchen.

“They’re kicking us out after 22 years,” Padow said Thursday. “They are telling us to get out. They are basically saying to vacate.”

In the June letter, Reid wrote the lease between the city and the deli ran from March 1 2004 until Feb. 28, 2009 for the business to rent space at Room 115 in the City Hall building at 900 E. Broad St.

The city never renewed the lease, Reid wrote, adding that “Padow’s has been continuing in the below-referenced premises as a holdover tenant. The city now wishes to terminate this tenancy.”