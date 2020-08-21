Pandemic may be shifting home-buying interest from urban to rural areas

David Clarke’s commute to work in Richmond will increase by 45 minutes or more when he and his wife move into a home they plan to build on 7 acres in Cumberland County.
But that’s OK. “We are looking for more space, fewer neighbors and less chaos,” said Clarke, who has lived in Chesterfield County for 30 years.
Throw in the coronavirus and living in a high-density area, where the prospects of catching the virus are greater than in less populated areas, it’s a reason for people like the Clarkes to move to rural areas.
Although it’s too early to tell whether such migrations indicate a trend or a blip, anecdotal evidence shows interest in moving to suburban or rural areas not only here but elsewhere in the nation.
For instance, prospective homebuyers across the country are showing an increasing preference for suburban and rural areas as they search online for properties, according to a recent Realtor.com market demand report. The coronavirus pandemic is influencing that decision, the report said.
Richmond-area builders, after seeing sales activity come to a standstill earlier this year, also report that they are busier than ever - building more homes in rural areas while also remodeling houses to better suit the new lifestyles of homeowners.
The slump builders saw in March and April reversed course in May across all markets in the Richmond area as people began to settle into the new reality of dealing with COVID-19 and/or working remotely from home.
“Home is not just a place to hang your hat anymore,” said Danna Markland, chief executive officer of the Home Building Association of Richmond.
“It is the hub of everything – work, school, fitness and relaxation.”
As such, many homeowners discovered that their homes weren’t as functional or efficient as needed, leading to the sharp rise is builder activity.
“Based on a sampling of our builders, June 2020 was the best month for sales activity in five years,” Markland said.
***
Mitchell Homes Inc. builds mostly in rural areas on land owned by clients in about 100 counties in Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland.
Scott Sleeme, president of the Powhatan County-based homebuilder, said his company had the best sales month in May in its 28 years of existence, followed by identical numbers in June.
“People want to live in safe environments; they want more privacy, more land and separation from their neighbors,” Sleeme said.
The presence of COVID-19 probably contributed to his company’s spike in sales, he said. “I don’t know exactly what is causing this phenomenon, but it’s remarkable. Our traffic is through the roof.”
Mitchell Homes, which sells in the $120,000 to $450,000 range, built 115 houses last year and is on track to build 145 this year.
The numbers include the house in Cumberland for David and Tiffany Clarke and a rancher in rural Halifax County in south central Virginia for Christine Coleman.
Coleman, a registered nurse in Richmond for 31 years, is retiring and moving from an apartment in South Richmond back to where she grew up.
“The only reason I go downtown is my job,” she said, adding that she is not a city person and looks forward to living in her “home place” with family again.
Homeowners generally can get more bang for their buck - as in a bigger home with more land - in suburban and rural areas, according to an analysis by the Richmond Association of Realtors.
For instance, a single-family home sold in Richmond this year in the $325,000 to $375,000 price range had on average about 1,900 square feet of space on about a quarter-acre lot, the analysis showed.
For the same price range, a home in New Kent County sold this year had on average about 2,600 square feet of space on nearly two acres of land, while buyers in Powhatan County generally got a 2,300-square-foot home on 3.2 acres.
And in rural Cumberland County, homes sold in that price range this year had about 2,500 square feet on 36 acres.
***
Robert Lancaster, co-owner of Lancaster Custom Builder in Henrico County, said his best year to date was 2019, but he’s looking to top it this year and already is booking jobs into 2021.
Home offices are high on priority list, Lancaster said. His company builds custom homes as well as additions throughout the Richmond area.
“In June, the phone started to ring again,” he said. “During April and May, it was quiet. Everyone was hunkered down to see what was going on.”
Lancaster is building a custom home in Richmond off Granite Avenue between Cary Street and Grove Avenue and a speculative home on the same block.
“We haven’t talked to people actively looking to migrate out of the city, but we have heard from potential clients who are hesitant to invest more in their homes,” he said. “They are not sure they still want to live in the city.”
It’s unclear whether the typically busy spring season for local builders was pushed later into the year in light of all the uncertainties or if the momentum will continue, Markland said.
***
Builders nationwide have seen similar gains.
Sales of new homes jumped 55% in June from the same month a year ago, marking the highest pace of sales growth since the height of the housing boom in 2005, according to a monthly survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting.
Housing experts say builders are benefiting from a confluence of events: historically low mortgage rates (making it cheaper or not much more expensive to buy than rent); a chronically low inventory of previously owned houses for sale; rising demand for hi-tech homes with amenities that allow for work and school; and flight to the suburbs and exurbs.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to hasten a housing trend already taking place across the nation – residential construction activity that is expanding at a more rapid rate in lower density markets such as smaller cities and rural areas,” according to a June report by the National Association of Home Builders.
The coronavirus also is influencing where homebuyers across the country are looking online for homes, according to Realtor.com.
While online property views don't necessarily translate to property sales, the report showed that 51% of views from urban residents of the 100 largest metros during the second quarter went to suburban properties in their areas, an all-time high.
"With remote work more common and accepted, it seems that people are looking to locate further from the office either to enjoy more space at a better price, or get closer to nature in the mountains or at the beach. At this point, they are not venturing too far away," Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale said.
In the Realtor.com report, buyers were still looking online for homes in urban ZIP codes, but the suburban and rural areas saw bigger increases.
Online listing views of rural areas rose 16% in May compared with a year ago while views of homes in suburban areas grew by 13%, Realtor.com reported. Views in urban areas were up 7% year-over-year.
"This migration to the suburbs is not a new trend, but it has become more pronounced this spring," said Javier Vivas, Realtor.com director of economic research. "After several months of shelter-in-place orders, the desire to have more space and the potential for more people to work remotely are likely two of the factors contributing to the popularity of the burbs."
***
While the pandemic may be pushing buyers to outlying areas, upheaval in cities such as Seattle, New York and possibly Richmond could be contributing as well.
That includes the protests that have taken place along Monument Avenue in the wake of George Floyd's death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer in late May. Ensuing vandalism along with encampments remain centered near the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue.
“People speculate on what the removal of monuments means to home values,” said Laura Lafayette, chief executive officer of the Richmond Association of Realtors. “It all depends on the future of Monument Avenue, not the present.”
Lafayette said she knows people in Richmond’s Fan District who would like to have quieter nights and less foot traffic.
“But that is not translating into ‘I am out of here.’”
Recent sales in Richmond include three houses - two for more than $1 million - on Monument Avenue, an unusually high number for that area, Lafayette said.
Listing agents said the sales were not related to the removal of monuments but rather to lifestyle changes, such a job relocation to another city.
Coleen Butler Rodriguez, a real estate agent with Joyner Fine Properties, listed two of the properties (at 1635 Monument Ave. and 3300 Monument Ave.). She lives near the Robert E. Lee statue, the only remaining Confederate statue on Monument Avenue.
“It was wonderful to see people experience a movement with family and friends, taking pictures and being part of the anti-racism movement, but in the past months, things have taken a bad turn,” Rodriguez said.
“I hope this is a short-term situation and Monument Avenue can regain its high standing of just five months ago.”
Lafayette said data here doesn’t suggest any major shifts in buyer or seller activity.
“If people are migrating out of Richmond, it is not showing up in the numbers yet,” she said. “But is too soon to tell.”
People uprooting here to rural areas mostly likely were already considering it, Lafayette said.
“At the end of the day, people need quality internet service,” especially for those working from home, she said. Good internet service is essential and not always available in rural areas.