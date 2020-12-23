Pandemic woes: Hilton hotel in Short Pump faces receivership and foreclosure action

The Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa/Short Pump in Henrico County, one of the Richmond region's largest hotel properties and meeting space venues, likely will be placed into receivership and eventually into foreclosure.
The financial woes of the 254-room hotel, which is a popular destination for meetings, events and weddings, comes as it and much of the hospitality industry suffer dramatic declines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The noteholders of a $46.84 million loan on the hotel have asked that a special receiver be appointed to oversee the operations as it prepares to sell the property at a foreclosure auction.
Shamin Hotels, which owns the Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa/Short Pump, has agreed to have a receiver take over the property, said Neil Amin, the company's CEO.
"We are not taking any steps to stop a foreclosure and, in fact, are consenting to the receivership," Amin said. "We are also agreeing to provide the noteholders whatever information they need to ensure a smooth transition including offering them the ability to utilize our liquor license until they can secure their own. We have never considered filing bankruptcy on this or any other asset."
Shamin hasn't made any payments on its loan since April, court documents show. However, Amin said the company didn't make the payments to the lender because it was negotiating in good faith to come up with a long term solution.
Revenue at that hotel has dropped $10 million from April until now compared with the same period a year ago, Amin said. The occupancy rate has been around 35%, but Amin expects it to drop over the next few months as the country experiences a spike in coronavirus cases and as government restrictions are enhanced.
"With over a $10 million annual loss of revenue and continued restrictions on meetings resulting in limited future bookings, we felt that we had no other options," Amin said, noting that the Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa/Short Pump was particularly impacted from the pandemic like other large conference hotels because they rely heavily on revenue from banquets and events.
"Many people in the beginning of the pandemic rescheduled their events for the fall thinking the pandemic would be short-lived. They had to cancel those events in the fall and now people are apprehensive about booking anything new because that may be canceled," he said. "This is a unique situation that is affecting all conference hotels nationwide with some even remaining closed."
Shamin opened the hotel in early December 2009 having more than 30,000 square feet of meeting space, including a ballroom accommodating more than 1,000 people. It has made AAA’s Four Diamond list since 2010.
The legal action only affects the Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa/Short Pump’s non-recourse loan and none of Shamin's other hotels or non-hotel properties, which includes the Richmond Times-Dispatch building in downtown Richmond. Each property is a separate business entity.
Shamin, the Richmond region’s largest hotel operator, owns 38 hotel properties in the Richmond area. It operates a total of 62 hotels in six states.
None of the company's other properties have been placed in receivership or foreclosure, Amin said. And the company is moving forward to open new hotels here and elsewhere.
The noteholders on the hotel loan, operating as 12042 West Broad Street Holdings LLC, filed a lawsuit in Henrico Circuit Court on Dec. 2 to have the court appoint Crescent Hotel Management Services of Fairfax as the receiver.
"We are waiting for the noteholders to provide us with the consent order and once we sign the order, it will just need to be approved by the court," Amin said.
In the court filing, the noteholders said it wanted a special receiver appointed in advance of a foreclosure sale "be able to maximize the proceeds of a foreclosure sale by allowing potential bidders at such a sale to understand the condition, use and operation of the property and the current and potential rents and profits that can be derived therefrom," the court filing said.
"This is even more imperative given there is no equity in the property, which may be worth as little as $26 million in the face of over $46 million in debt to the plaintiff."
Amin said he was surprised by the lender's decision to move forward with receivership.
"We have continued to operate this hotel in a first class manner and suggested options where the lender would be paid in full," Amin said. "We have offered many proposals including paying interest only during the pandemic, injecting millions of dollars into a reserve account to support the hotel, and paying off the loan at value significantly higher than the lender's own valuation."
The legal action, first reported by Richmond BizSense on Wednesday, said Shamin rejected proposed modifications to the loan agreement.
"On three separate occasions, [the] lender has proposed, and the borrower has rejected, proposed material modifications to the loan agreement aimed at stemming the impact of the coronavirus pandemic," the court filing show. "These lender-provided relief packages included long-term and extensive relief intended to address default and avoid the appointment of a receiver and/or foreclosure."
Lawyers Stephen K. Gallagher and Caleb E. McCallum, both with the Venable law firm who are representing the noteholders, could not be reached for comment.
Hotel chains like Shamin have suffered during the pandemic, including laying off or furloughing workers or closing properties.
The company donated $100,000 to create a relief fund - administered by The Community Foundation for a greater Richmond - for its hotel employees, he said. Shamin also has paid out more than $500,000 in discretionary bonuses to its workers to support them during the pandemic, Amin said.
"While we may lose a hotel, we are still taking care of our associates and our communities," he said.
(804) 649-6379