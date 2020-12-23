Pandemic woes: Hilton hotel in Short Pump faces receivership and foreclosure action

Shamin, the Richmond region’s largest hotel operator, owns 38 hotel properties in the Richmond area. It operates a total of 62 hotels in six states.

None of the company's other properties have been placed in receivership or foreclosure, Amin said. And the company is moving forward to open new hotels here and elsewhere.

The noteholders on the hotel loan, operating as 12042 West Broad Street Holdings LLC, filed a lawsuit in Henrico Circuit Court on Dec. 2 to have the court appoint Crescent Hotel Management Services of Fairfax as the receiver.

"We are waiting for the noteholders to provide us with the consent order and once we sign the order, it will just need to be approved by the court," Amin said.

In the court filing, the noteholders said it wanted a special receiver appointed in advance of a foreclosure sale "be able to maximize the proceeds of a foreclosure sale by allowing potential bidders at such a sale to understand the condition, use and operation of the property and the current and potential rents and profits that can be derived therefrom," the court filing said.

"This is even more imperative given there is no equity in the property, which may be worth as little as $26 million in the face of over $46 million in debt to the plaintiff."