Panelists at economic outlook forum see modest COVID-19 recovery, need for more stimulus

Hopes for a swift economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic are now giving way to the reality of a longer, fitful climb back to normalcy, economists and business leaders said Thursday during an online forum focusing on the economic outlook for Virginia.
Joined by U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the panel of two economists and two business leaders said a slower economic recovery will require additional measures, such as assistance for renters who may face evictions, along with more help for small businesses that were unable to tap into earlier rounds of federal government-backed relief loans.
The economy looks better now than it did two or three months ago and is headed in a positive direction, said Lisa Sturtevant, the chief economist at Virginia Realtors and one of the panelists.
But panelists agreed that without a coronavirus vaccine available, ongoing economic disruptions should be expected.
“I think we are going to see sort of a stepping forward and stepping back over the next few months as we encounter potential new cases of coronavirus,” Sturtevant said.
More than 400 people watched the online forum, which was organized by the local chapter of the Institute of Real Estate Management.
The hope a few months ago was the U.S. would see a V-shaped economic recovery, with a quick rebound after the sharp downturn in the spring, said Ray Owens, senior economist and policy adviser at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. The bridge was more than $3 trillion in government stimulus and monetary policy that went to temporarily support businesses and individuals hurt by the downturn.
However, with coronavirus cases now picking up, “it now looks like rather than a V[-shaped recovery], we are looking at more of a U-shaped [recovery] or perhaps — as it has been recently termed — more of a Nike swoosh,” Owens said. “In that case, government policy is less effective because those massive payments are stretched out over a longer period of time. If they don’t continue, we’re likely to see some disruptions in the economy that will slow the economic recovery going forward into the next several years.”
The Federal Reserve is predicting a downturn through 2021 with a return to economic growth in 2022 and 2023, Owen said. The economy, which had been on a 10-year growth streak since the last recession, is now “about as bad of an economy as we have seen” since the Great Depression, he said.
However, “in a sense we are lucky,” Owens said, because the economy was strong before the pandemic hit. “Because it [the pandemic] was a random event. Had we had this happen during the recession of a little more than decade ago, the damage to the economy might have taken years or even decades to dig out of.”
Barry Blanton, a founding principal of Blanton Turner, a real estate management and consulting firm based in Seattle, said his outlook is “optimistic,” but he described the economy as “a mixed bag” right now, with some businesses doing well and others — particularly smaller, independent business — still struggling. “Some people are doing well economically, while others are hanging on for survival,” said Blanton, IREM’s national secretary/treasurer.
Warner also expressed concern about the ongoing impact on small businesses, as well as low-income workers and minority groups, all of which he said “are still getting creamed.” He criticized the Trump administration, saying it has failed to develop a strategy for COVID-19 response. He called that “an embarrassment” compared to other nations.
Warner said the CARES Act — a more than $2 trillion package of aid passed in March including loans for small businesses — had shortcomings but was mostly a success because of the speed with which it was disbursed. Since the March passage of that act, Warner said he thinks the federal government has “taken its eye off the ball.”
“I think Congress is being irresponsible,” he said. “We should get our butts back in town and pass another package. ... Ten days from now, I fear, if we don’t do enough, this economy is going to look a lot worse.”
Not all parts of the economy have been hit equally hard. Residential real estate, for instance, is doing fairly well. Demographics have supported a continued strong housing market, Sturtevant said, but job losses have been heaviest among younger, lower-income people working in service jobs who tend to be renters.
Owens noted that the personal savings rate actually has grown during the pandemic, reflecting cautious spending by households, but both he and Sturtevant warned that as unemployment assistance and government stimulus wanes, the consumer spending that makes up 70 percent of economic activity could decline and further slow the economy.
“I think there is going to be increasing challenges for renters ... who have been hardest hit by employment and income loss,” Sturtevant said. “There has been a lot of talk about evictions. I’ll be honest, the data on rent payments are pretty strong at this point, and property managers and landlords across Virginia are working with tenants to work out payment plans, but there is only so long that can be sustained.”
Brian Ball, Virginia’s secretary of commerce and trade, said another stimulus package is needed “sooner rather than later” to avoid some problems, such as people not being able to pay rent. Until a coronavirus vaccine is available, “I think the key to keep this economy moving, even though it may be hobbled to some degree, is frankly how people behave,” Ball said.
“Wear your masks, socially distance and avoid large groups of people,” he said. “We are going to be there for the foreseeable future, but you can still function and get a lot of things done even in that constrained environment.”
