Paraplegic real estate agent wants to address the housing needs of those with disabilities and aging adults

Sweeney has learned a lot firsthand about adaptive living in the past decade.

It started when he went to work on a Monday with some back pains. He was an avid runner and rock climber, so he thought those pains were a result of exercising too much.

“I had a stroke in my spine. It’s kind of unusual and it leads up into your brain so it’s like being in both places. They figured it out and put me in a medically induced coma,” he said. “When I got out of it, that’s when I had to figure out what my life was going to be going forward. It just devastates a family, especially when something like this happens suddenly.”

Sweeney, now 67, was single at the time he was trying to find a place to live. He ended up on the first floor of his parents’ house because ramps could be built to get into the house.

His first renovation of a fully adaptive home was for himself, a couple of years after the stroke. He has since renovated his current home in the Westover Hills neighborhood. He also oversaw renovations of two other homes for clients.