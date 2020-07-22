The parent company of the Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank stores plans to close up to 500 store - or a third of its store base - as the coronavirus pandemic has taken a "significant impact" on its business.
Tailored Brands Inc. said it "has identified up to 500 retail stores for potential closure" that would take place "over time." It did not disclose the locations.
The company operated 1,450 stores as of Feb. 1 under the Men’s Wearhouse, Men’s Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, Moores and K&G brands, regulatory filings show.
The retailer has seven stores in the area - three Jos. A. Bank, three Men’s Wearhouse and one Men’s Wearhouse and Tux.
California-based Tailored Brands also said it is taking other measures, including eliminating roughly 20% of its corporate workforce by the end of its fiscal second quarter, to help strengthen its finances.
The measures "as well as associated opportunities to reduce and realign its store organization and supply chain infrastructure and organization to best serve its go-forward store footprint and e-commerce business," the company said in a statement. "These changes are designed to strengthen the company’s financial position and enable it to compete more effectively in the challenging retail environment."
About 96% of its retail stores have reopened, the company said.
"The company has re-evaluated the forecasted profitability and strategic value of every store in its fleet relative to current and anticipated trends in consumer demand and has identified up to 500 stores for closure over time," Tailored Brands said. "The company has not yet quantified the expense savings and costs related to potential store closures and the corresponding store organization and supply chain infrastructure and organization realignment."
