Passenger traffic at Richmond airport improves in March from February but last month's results still down from a year ago

This year, Richmond International Airport had 24 flights cancelled during the entire month.

The airport began seeing more traffic last month with spring break trips and more people being vaccinated. Earlier this month when many public schools were off for spring break, traffic picked up where March left off, airport spokesperson Troy Bell said.

This month's figures will include passengers using Southwest Airlines' new nonstop service to Chicago Midway International Airport that started April 12 five times a week. A daily nonstop service is expected to begin in May.

Also coming in May, Southwest plans to add a new nonstop daily flight to Denver on May 9. JetBlue's nonstop flights to Las Vegas and Los Angeles, which started in December but took a pause in April, should resume in May.

Looking ahead, the airport reports that JetBlue is expected to increase the number of flights to Boston from three during the week to as many as three times per day by mid-July.

Two long-time routes previously suspended - United Airlines' nonstop service to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston and Delta Air Lines' nonstop flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul - are expected to return to the June schedule.