Passenger traffic at Richmond airport improves in March from February but last month's results still down from a year ago

Passenger traffic at Richmond International Airport improved greatly last month from February, but the figures were still below last March's results when the airport began experiencing dramatic declines in travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of passengers using the airport last month rose 65.8% from February, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported Tuesday.
The airport handled 170,370 passengers in March, down 6.2% from the 181,634 passengers using the airport during the same month a year ago. Still, passenger traffic is down 53.5% from two years ago, when 366,592 passengers used the airport.
Passenger traffic is down 62.9% since the beginning of the fiscal year that started on July 1 compared with the same time in the year-prior period.
This is the 13th month where airport activity has dropped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Passenger traffic has declined year-over-year for every month since March 2020: down 6.2% last month; 67% in February; 65.4% in January; 64.6% in December; 63.8% in November, 65.2% in October; 65.78% in September; 69.48% in August; 70% in July; 79.9% in June; 91.6% in May; 96.4% in April 2020; and 50.4% in March 2020.
The airport recorded no canceled flights during the first 10 days of last March, but canceled 860 arrivals and departures later that month as the pandemic began to wreak havoc on the airline industry.
This year, Richmond International Airport had 24 flights cancelled during the entire month.
The airport began seeing more traffic last month with spring break trips and more people being vaccinated. Earlier this month when many public schools were off for spring break, traffic picked up where March left off, airport spokesperson Troy Bell said.
This month's figures will include passengers using Southwest Airlines' new nonstop service to Chicago Midway International Airport that started April 12 five times a week. A daily nonstop service is expected to begin in May.
Also coming in May, Southwest plans to add a new nonstop daily flight to Denver on May 9. JetBlue's nonstop flights to Las Vegas and Los Angeles, which started in December but took a pause in April, should resume in May.
Looking ahead, the airport reports that JetBlue is expected to increase the number of flights to Boston from three during the week to as many as three times per day by mid-July.
Two long-time routes previously suspended - United Airlines' nonstop service to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston and Delta Air Lines' nonstop flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul - are expected to return to the June schedule.
During last month, American Airlines had the largest share of the passengers using the airport, handling 32.23% of passengers. Delta had the next largest market share with 23.67%, followed by United at 13.05%, JetBlue at 11.71%, Spirit Airlines at 8.66% and Southwest at 6.17%.
Total cargo, which includes freight and mail, increased 44.8 in March from a year ago. Cargo had a 13.7% year-over-year increase and cargo volume set a record, topping 150 million pounds for the first time.
