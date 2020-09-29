Passenger traffic at Richmond International Airport declines again in August

Passenger traffic at Richmond International Airport fell 69.48% in August compared with a year ago as the airline industry continues to suffer dramatic passenger declines because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of passengers using the airport improved a half of a percentage point last month from the 70% recorded in July, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported Tuesday.

Still, the figures in August are an improvement from this spring when Richmond International Airport experienced dramatic declines. Passenger traffic dropped 70% in July, 79.9% in June, 91.6% in May, 96.4% in April, 50.4% in March.

For the calendar year, passenger traffic is down 59.2% compared with the same period in 2019.

The airport handled 121,632 passengers in August, down from 398,592 passengers using the airport during the same month a year ago. The August 2019 figures set a record for passenger traffic for any month at the airport.

American Airlines had the largest market share in July, with 41.53% of the passengers using the airport. Delta Air Lines had the next largest market share with 23.17%, followed by United Airlines at 12.13%, Southwest Airlines at 10.04%, JetBlue Airways at 4.7% and Spirit Airlines was at 4.63%.