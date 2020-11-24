Passenger traffic at Richmond International Airport falls 65.2% in October compared to year ago

Richmond International Airport continued to experience declines in passenger travel last month because of the coronavirus pandemic

Passenger traffic fell 65.2% in October compared with a year ago and was basically flat last month from the 65.78% decline in September, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported Tuesday.

Still, the figures in October are an improvement from this spring when Richmond International Airport experienced dramatic declines because of the pandemic.

Passenger traffic dropped 65.78% in September, 69.48% in August, 70% in July, 79.9% in June, 91.6% in May, 96.4% in April and 50.4% in March.

For the calendar year, passenger traffic is down 60.5% compared with the same period in 2019.

The airport handled 136,722, passengers in October down from 393,124 passengers using the airport during the same month a year ago.

In terms of market share among the airlines, American Airlines had the largest share with 37.63% of the passengers using the airport. Delta Air Lines had the next largest market share with 25.17%, followed by United Airlines at 16.96%, Southwest Airlines at 6.67%, JetBlue Airways at 5.14% and Spirit Airlines was at 4.12%.

At Norfolk International Airport, passenger traffic fell 53.5% in October compared with a year ago. Since January, passenger count has decreased 55.8% compared with the same period in 2019.