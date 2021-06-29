 Skip to main content
Passenger traffic at Richmond International Airport improves in May
Passenger traffic at Richmond International Airport improves in May

Richmond International Airport saw a 740% rise in passengers in May 2021 compared with May 2020.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

The number of passengers using Richmond International Airport soared in May compared to a year ago when the airport experienced dramatic declines in travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The airport handled 278,842 passengers last month compared with 33,125 passengers a year ago in May — an increase of 740%, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported Tuesday.

Last month’s figures also were an improvement over April, when the airport handled 209,416 passengers.

Passenger traffic rose 1.4% for the first five months of 2021 compared to the same period a year ago. But for the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, passenger traffic is down 47.9% compared to the same period a year ago.

American Airlines had the largest market share in May with 33% of the airport’s passengers. Delta Air Lines had the next largest market share with 25.25%, followed by JetBlue Airways (10.9%), Southwest Airlines (10.78%), United Airlines (10.49%) and Spirit Airlines (6.62%).

