Passenger traffic at Richmond International Airport improves in May

The number of passengers using Richmond International Airport soared in May compared to a year ago when the airport experienced dramatic declines in travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The airport handled 278,842 passengers last month compared with 33,125 passengers a year ago in May — an increase of 740%, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported Tuesday.

Last month’s figures also were an improvement over April, when the airport handled 209,416 passengers.

Passenger traffic rose 1.4% for the first five months of 2021 compared to the same period a year ago. But for the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, passenger traffic is down 47.9% compared to the same period a year ago.