Passenger traffic at Richmond International Airport sees slight rebound in September, but still far below 2019

Richmond International Airport continued to show a slight improvement in September in the percentage of passengers using the airport, but the figures still show a dramatic decline from a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Passenger traffic decreased 65.78% last month compared with September 2019, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported Tuesday.

Still, the passenger traffic figures last month is an improvement from this spring when Richmond International Airport experienced dramatic declines. Passenger traffic dropped 69.48% in August, 70% in July, 79.9% in June, 91.6% in May, 96.4% in April and 50.4% in March.

For the calendar year, passenger traffic is down 60% compared with the same period in 2019.

The airport handled 118,839 passengers in September, down from 347,267 passengers using the airport during the same month a year ago. (The airport handled more passengers in August than it did in September, but the year-over-year percentage decline in September showed improvement from August's percentage figures.)