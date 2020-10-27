Passenger traffic at Richmond International Airport sees slight rebound in September, but still far below 2019

Richmond International Airport continued to show a slight improvement in September in the percentage of passengers using the airport, but the figures still show a dramatic decline from a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Passenger traffic decreased 65.78% last month compared with September 2019, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported Tuesday.
Still, the passenger traffic figures last month is an improvement from this spring when Richmond International Airport experienced dramatic declines. Passenger traffic dropped 69.48% in August, 70% in July, 79.9% in June, 91.6% in May, 96.4% in April and 50.4% in March.
For the calendar year, passenger traffic is down 60% compared with the same period in 2019.
The airport handled 118,839 passengers in September, down from 347,267 passengers using the airport during the same month a year ago. (The airport handled more passengers in August than it did in September, but the year-over-year percentage decline in September showed improvement from August's percentage figures.)
In terms of market share among the airlines, American Airlines had the largest share with 42.91% of the passengers using the airport. Delta Air Lines had the next largest market share with 25.65%, followed by United Airlines at 12.5%, Southwest Airlines at 7.82%, JetBlue Airways at 4.29% and Spirit Airlines was at 4.03%.
JetBlue will offer a daily, nonstop flight to Tampa, Fla., starting Nov. 19. The airline also will start offering daily, nonstop flights to Los Angeles and Las Vegas, beginning Dec. 18, marking the first airline to offer service from Richmond to Las Vegas or Los Angeles.
Total cargo, which includes freight and mail, increased 45.1% in September from a year ago, which the airport said was the biggest monthly gain in more than a decade. Much of the increase is attributable to the added volume of newcomer Amazon Air.
At Norfolk International Airport, passenger traffic fell 52.9% in September compared with a year ago. Since January, passenger count has decreased 56.1% compared with the same period in 2019.
(804) 649-6379