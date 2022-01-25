Passenger traffic at Richmond International rebounds in 2021, but still below pre-pandemic levels

Passenger traffic improved significantly at Richmond International Airport last year from 2020's dramatic declines because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the number of passengers using the airport last year is still down 27.2% from the pre-pandemic traffic in 2019, when the airport hit an annual record.

The airport handled 3.19 million passengers in 2021, an increase of 87.4% from the 1.7 million passengers from the previous year, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported Tuesday.

Richmond International Airport handled 4.38 million passengers in 2019.

In December, passenger traffic increased 140.9% last month compared with the same month in 2020. The airport handled 325,236 passengers last month compared with 135,006 in December 2020. Last month's passenger results are down 14.8% from December 2019.

American Airlines was the market share leader among airlines serving the airport for last year, with 31.5% of all passengers using the airport. That was followed by Delta Air Lines (27.7%) and United Airlines (13.6%).