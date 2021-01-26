Passenger traffic fell 64.6% in December at Richmond International Airport

The number of passengers using Richmond International Airport dropped 64.6% in December compared with the same month a year ago.

For the calendar year, passenger traffic fell 61.1% in 2020 compared with 2019 as the airport continued to experience dramatic declines in passenger travel because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2019 calendar year set a record annual high for the airport.

The airport handled 135,006 passengers in December — about the same number in November but down from 381,767 passengers using the airport during the same month in 2019, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported Tuesday.

Passenger traffic has declined every month since March: down 63.8% in November, 65.2% in October, 65.78% in September, 69.48% in August, 70% in July, 79.9% in June, 91.6% in May, 96.4% in April and 50.4% in March.

American Airlines had the largest share of the passengers using the airport in December, handling 34.5% of passengers. Delta Air Lines had the next largest market share with 20.94%, followed by United Airlines at 15.47%, JetBlue Airways at 10.36%, Southwest Airlines at 9.07% and Spirit Airlines at 6.06%.