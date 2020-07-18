The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Scalable continuous-wave ion linac PET radioisotope system; (U.S. Patent 10,714,225); Robert J. Ylimaki of Moseley; PN Labs Inc. of Moseley: A continuous wave ion linear accelerator PET radioisotope system is disclosed. The system includes a high brightness H.sup.- ion source, a continuous wave RF quadrupole structure, and continuous wave RF interdigital structures to accelerate the ion beam to about 14 MeV. A high energy beam transport system is also described that includes a photo-detachment beam splitter and a magnet lattice for forming the proton beam into a beam having a Waterbag beam profile. The system also includes one or more targets upon which the proton beam is incident. The targets are either a high power metallic target oriented at about 10 degrees or a low thermal conductivity target oriented at about 35 degrees. The invention includes a method of producing PET isotopes by use of the systems described.
***
Systems and methods for estimating authenticity of local network of device initiating remote transaction; (U,S Patent 10,713,657); Charles Nathan Crank of Henrico; Lawrence F. Altaffer and Erik Jay S. De Leon of Richmond; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: A system includes one or more memory devices storing instructions, and one or more processors configured to execute the instructions to perform steps of a method for providing network security. The system may receive customer credentials in association with an attempted transaction initiated by a user device that is connected to a local network. The system may receive network identification data associated with the local network and generate a network confidence score based on the network identification data and a historical local network footprint. The system may determine a security action based on the network confidence score.
***
Method of using a sterilization wrap system; (U.S. Patent 10,710,330); O&M Halyard Inc. of Mechanicsville: A method of using a sterilization wrap system including a permeable material having barrier properties and having a first surface and a second opposing surface, the exterior panel being substantially opaque or having a first level of translucence, and an interior panel including a permeable material having barrier properties and having a first surface and a second opposing surface, the interior panel having a level of translucence that is higher than the translucence of the exterior panel, the panels being joined together over at least a portion of their surfaces. Also disclosed is inspection of the sterilization wrap system for exterior panel breaches by looking for light passing through a panel facing the viewer.
***
Mucoadhesive buccal film having a dual release carrier system; (U.S Patent 10,709,662); Martin K. Safo of Richmond and others; Virginia Commonwealth University; King Abdulaziz University of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Mucoadhesive buccal films comprising a statin-hydroxypropyl-beta-cyclodextrin inclusion complex and a statin-loaded mixed micelle composition, wherein the ratio of the mixed micelle composition to the inclusion complex is from 2:0.5 to 2:1.5 are provided. Methods of improving permeation of a statin across mucosal tissue by administering the film to a subject are also provided.
