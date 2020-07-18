Weather Alert

...HEAT INDEX READINGS AROUND 100 THIS AFTERNOON... HIGH TEMPERATURES THIS AFTERNOON WILL BE IN THE LOW TO MID 90'S. THIS HEAT COMBINED WITH HIGH HUMIDITY WILL RESULT IN HEAT INDEX VALUES AROUND 100 THIS AFTERNOON. IF YOU PLAN TO BE OUTDOORS TODAY, DRINK PLENTY OF WATER, REMAIN IN THE SHADE AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE, AND TAKE PLENTY OF BREAKS FROM YOUR OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES.