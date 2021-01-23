Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

***

Systems and methods for control system security; (U.S. Patent 10,896,261); Milos Manic of Henrico; Kasun Amarasinghe of Richmond and others; Virginia Commonwealth University; Battelle Energy Alliance of Idaho Falls, Idaho: A security agent determines a cyber and/or physical health of a control system by, inter alia, communicating cyber-physical key data through cyber-physical control paths of the system, and determining error introduced by the communication. The security agent may be further configured to verify the integrity of acquired cyber-physical state information.

***

Collapsible stroller; (U.S. Patent 10,894,555); Dynamic Motion LLC of Richmond: A collapsible child’s stroller with a handle frame, a front wheel frame and a rear wheel frame, mutually connected at a hinge joint for mutual angular displacement between folded and unfolded configurations.

***