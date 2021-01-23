Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Systems and methods for control system security; (U.S. Patent 10,896,261); Milos Manic of Henrico; Kasun Amarasinghe of Richmond and others; Virginia Commonwealth University; Battelle Energy Alliance of Idaho Falls, Idaho: A security agent determines a cyber and/or physical health of a control system by, inter alia, communicating cyber-physical key data through cyber-physical control paths of the system, and determining error introduced by the communication. The security agent may be further configured to verify the integrity of acquired cyber-physical state information.
Collapsible stroller; (U.S. Patent 10,894,555); Dynamic Motion LLC of Richmond: A collapsible child’s stroller with a handle frame, a front wheel frame and a rear wheel frame, mutually connected at a hinge joint for mutual angular displacement between folded and unfolded configurations.
Smoking article filter with flavorant delivery system; (U.S. Patent 10,893,700); Munmaya K. Mishra of Manakin-Sabot; Alex Jordan of Midlothian; Kathryn M. Draper of Moseley; Dwight D. Williams of Powhatan; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: A breakable capsule such as a seamless breakable capsule useful in a smoking article or a smokeless tobacco product includes an outer shell formed of a cross-linked agar matrix including at least one filler, and an inner core surrounded by the outer shell which comprises a liquid or gel based composition of a flavorant and/or non-flavorant.
Blending of agricultural products via hyperspectral imaging and analysis; (U.S. Patent 10,896,325); Seetharama C. Deevi, Henry M. Dante, Qiwei Liang and Samuel Timothy Henry of Midlothian; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: Provided is a method for blending of agricultural products using hyperspectral imaging.