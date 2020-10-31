Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Using machine learning to predict user profile affinity based on behavioral data analytics; (U.S. Patent 10,817,804); Noble Ozoka and Matthew Reedy of Richmond; Andrew Marr and Lin Ward of Midlothian; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: A behavioral analytics platform may obtain a first data set associated with a first user and a second data set associated with a second user. The behavioral analytics platform may determine a first set of behavioral categories to classify the historical user activity data associated with the first user based on a first set of behavior vectors and determine a second set of behavioral categories to classify the historical user activity data associated with the second user based on a second set of behavior vectors. The behavioral analytics platform may populate one or more user interfaces that are accessible to the first user and/or the second user based on one or more values representing a degree to which the first set of behavioral categories and the second set of behavioral categories correspond to complementary behavioral tendencies, which may be determined using a machine learning technique.
Thermal insulation liners; (U.S. Patent 10,816,128); TemperPack Technologies Inc. of Richmond: Provided herein are products, methods, and kits, for use in regulating the temperature of an object. The present invention relates to thermal insulating liners for regulating the temperature of perishable goods or temperature sensitive products. The thermal insulating liners generally may be dimensioned to fit within a container. The thermal insulating liners may be quickly collapsed and reconstructed to improve stackability and diminish the amount of space required to store the thermal insulating liners prior to use.
Flue gas desulfurization system and method for performing flue gas desulfurization; (U.S. Patent 10,814,272); Dale P. Stuart and Rajendra Prasad Kalakodimi of Glen Allen and others; ChemTreat Inc. of Glen Allen: A flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system in which a buffering additive feed directly adds a buffering additive containing acetic acid to either the FGD sump or a stream of the system that is downstream of the sump. In a method for performing flue gas desulfurization, the buffering additive, containing acetic acid, is added to either the sump or the overflow. That is, the buffering additive is added to the FGD system separately from the alkaline feed slurry, which contains lime or limestone.
Method and system for manufacturing facemasks in a production line; (U.S. Patent 10,813,393); O&M Halyard Inc. of Mechanicsville: An automated system and method for the manufacture of facemasks from a web of a textile product in a production line is provided. The web is conveyed in the production line along a machine direction. A first tie is attached at a tie attaching station to the web of the textile product, such that the first tie extends from the web in a cross-machine direction perpendicular to the machine direction. The web and first tie are cut at a cutting station in the cross-machine direction across a width of the web in the cross-machine direction to form a facemask separate from the web.