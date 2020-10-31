Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Using machine learning to predict user profile affinity based on behavioral data analytics; (U.S. Patent 10,817,804); Noble Ozoka and Matthew Reedy of Richmond; Andrew Marr and Lin Ward of Midlothian; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: A behavioral analytics platform may obtain a first data set associated with a first user and a second data set associated with a second user. The behavioral analytics platform may determine a first set of behavioral categories to classify the historical user activity data associated with the first user based on a first set of behavior vectors and determine a second set of behavioral categories to classify the historical user activity data associated with the second user based on a second set of behavior vectors. The behavioral analytics platform may populate one or more user interfaces that are accessible to the first user and/or the second user based on one or more values representing a degree to which the first set of behavioral categories and the second set of behavioral categories correspond to complementary behavioral tendencies, which may be determined using a machine learning technique.