Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

Method and system for wrapping ties in a facemask manufacturing process; (U.S. Patent 10,829,257); O&M Halyard Inc. of Mechanicsville: An automated system and method wrap the fastening ties around the body of a continuous stream of facemasks in a facemask production line. The facemasks are oriented such that each facemask has a leading pair of ties and a trailing pair of ties extending from a body in a conveying direction of the production line. The leading pair of ties is drawn below the body as the facemask continues to be conveyed in the conveying and wraps under the body. Subsequently, an impinging force is directed onto the body that is sufficient to cause the body to flip backwards at least once as the facemask continues to be conveyed in the conveying direction, thereby causing the leading and trailing pairs of ties to further wrap around the body.