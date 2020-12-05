Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Method and system for authorizing card account transactions by geographic region; (U.S. Patent 10,853,815); Michele D. Matthews of Richmond; Capital One Services LLC of McLean; A method and system for authorizing card account transactions by geographic region by providing data for a user interface displaying geographic regions and merchant locations each corresponding to the location of a merchant where a transaction using a card account may be initiated, receiving a user interface selection representing a request to authorize or restrict card account transactions, receiving authorization requests for desired transactions, and authorizing or restricting the transactions in accordance with the request.
***
Transformer monitoring and data analysis systems and methods; (U.S. Patent 10,852,362); Joseph O. Beaudet of Disputanta and others; GRID20/20 Inc. of Richmond; A transformer monitoring system has one or more monitoring devices coupled to respective distribution transformers, the monitoring devices each comprising a network device and monitors operational data of their respective distribution transformer and performs a monitoring device action based upon the operational data monitored, the monitoring device further transmits data corresponding to the distribution transformers being monitored. The system further has a central computing device communicatively coupled to the monitoring device via the network device and a processor resident on the central computing device that receives the operational data corresponding to the distribution transformers being monitored, interprets the received data, and performs an action based upon the transformer data.
***
Tobacco having altered leaf properties and methods of making and using; (U.S. Patent 10,851,384); Chengalrayan Kudithipudi of Midlothian; Alec J. Hayes of Chesterfield; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico; This disclosure provides tobacco plants having a mutation in PR50 and transgenic tobacco plants containing a PR50 RNAi, and methods of making and using such plants.
***
Grafted polymer with soot handling properties; (U.S. Patent 10,851,324); Sheng Jiang of Glen Allen and Arturo Carranza of Henrico; Afton Chemical Corp. of Richmond; The present disclosure relates to oxazoline modified lubricant additives that have dispersant properties and lubricating oil compositions comprising said dispersant lubricant additives. The disclosure also relates to the use of lubricant compositions comprising the additives of the disclosure for improving the soot or sludge handling characteristics of an engine lubricant composition, while minimizing the deterioration of engine seals.