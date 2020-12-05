Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

Method and system for authorizing card account transactions by geographic region ; (U.S. Patent 10,853,815); Michele D. Matthews of Richmond; Capital One Services LLC of McLean; A method and system for authorizing card account transactions by geographic region by providing data for a user interface displaying geographic regions and merchant locations each corresponding to the location of a merchant where a transaction using a card account may be initiated, receiving a user interface selection representing a request to authorize or restrict card account transactions, receiving authorization requests for desired transactions, and authorizing or restricting the transactions in accordance with the request.

Transformer monitoring and data analysis systems and methods; (U.S. Patent 10,852,362); Joseph O. Beaudet of Disputanta and others; GRID20/20 Inc. of Richmond; A transformer monitoring system has one or more monitoring devices coupled to respective distribution transformers, the monitoring devices each comprising a network device and monitors operational data of their respective distribution transformer and performs a monitoring device action based upon the operational data monitored, the monitoring device further transmits data corresponding to the distribution transformers being monitored. The system further has a central computing device communicatively coupled to the monitoring device via the network device and a processor resident on the central computing device that receives the operational data corresponding to the distribution transformers being monitored, interprets the received data, and performs an action based upon the transformer data.