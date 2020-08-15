Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Can opener with auto-shutoff and method of operating a can opener; (U.S. Patent 10,739,797); David Keegan, Patrick T. Mulvaney and Matthew T. Carley of Richmond; Hamilton Beach Brands Inc. of Henrico: An electric can opener comprises a motor, a controller, and a signal-detecting element monitoring at least one of (i) an audio signal and (ii) a motion-type signal during operation. The controller stops operation if the detected signal is outside the threshold from the baseline.
Devices, systems and methods for medicament delivery; (U.S. Patent 10,737,028); Eric S. Edwards of Moseley; Mark J. Licata of Doswell and others; Kaleo Inc. of Richmond: A method includes moving an actuation lock of a medical injector from a first position to a second position. The actuation lock has an extended portion disposed between a shoulder of a housing and the base when the actuation lock is in the first position. The extended portion is spaced apart from the base when the actuation lock is in the second position.
OmpA and Asp14 in vaccine compositions and as diagnostic targets; (U.S. Patent 10,736,951); Jason A. Carlyon of Richmond; Virginia Commonwealth University: Anaplasma phagocytophilum surface proteins Asp14 and OmpA and homologous genes from Anaplasmatacaea family members are used in compositions suitable for vaccines to treat or prevent infections caused by tick-borne bacteria of the Anaplasmatacaea family.
Electronic vaping device having pressure sensor; (U.S. Patent 10,736,356); Geoffrey Brandon Jordan, Phillip Diana and Christopher S. Tucker of Midlothian; Sean Sundberg, David Bennett and Jarrett Keen of Richmond; Barry S. Smith of Hopewell; Edmond J. Cadieux of Mechanicsville; Douglas A. Burton of Glen Allen and others; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: At least one example embodiment discloses a section of an electronic vaping device including a pressure sensor configured to measure a current ambient pressure, the pressure sensor configured to output the current ambient pressure measurement in accordance with a read request frequency, and a controller.