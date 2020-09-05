Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Temperature control voting system; (U.S. Patent 10,761,499); John Henneberger and Michael Scelzi of Glen Allen; Portable Comfort Corp. LLC of Glen Allen: A temperature voting system which receives votes indicating the temperature preferences of a plurality of occupants within a given HVAC zone, and adjusts a set-point temperature of a corresponding HVAC system accordingly. The votes may be received via a mobile device, an employee workstation, or from one or more biomedical devices. Each occupant may manually enter and submit a vote for their preferred set-point temperature, or a software application may be configured to automatically cast a vote for the corresponding occupant according to user-configurable preferences or current metabolic state. The received votes may be weighted according to a status of the voter, and aggregated to determine an appropriate set-point temperature. In some embodiments, near-field communication devices, GPS location technology, or other technology may be used to automatically detect the presence of an occupant within a HVAC zone and cast the occupant's vote for a corresponding HVAC zone.