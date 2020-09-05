Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Temperature control voting system; (U.S. Patent 10,761,499); John Henneberger and Michael Scelzi of Glen Allen; Portable Comfort Corp. LLC of Glen Allen: A temperature voting system which receives votes indicating the temperature preferences of a plurality of occupants within a given HVAC zone, and adjusts a set-point temperature of a corresponding HVAC system accordingly. The votes may be received via a mobile device, an employee workstation, or from one or more biomedical devices. Each occupant may manually enter and submit a vote for their preferred set-point temperature, or a software application may be configured to automatically cast a vote for the corresponding occupant according to user-configurable preferences or current metabolic state. The received votes may be weighted according to a status of the voter, and aggregated to determine an appropriate set-point temperature. In some embodiments, near-field communication devices, GPS location technology, or other technology may be used to automatically detect the presence of an occupant within a HVAC zone and cast the occupant's vote for a corresponding HVAC zone.
***
Transformer monitoring and data analysis systems and methods; (U.S. Patent 10,761,147); Joseph O. Beaudet of Disputanta and others; Grid2020 Inc. of Richmond: A monitoring system has one or more voltage sensors configured integral in a single housing for detecting a voltage of a power cable of a transformer and one or more current sensors integral in the single housing configured for detecting a current in the power cable of a transformer. Further, the monitoring sensor has at least one internal sensor integral with the voltage sensor and the current sensor, the internal sensor configured for detecting operational data corresponding to the distribution transformer and a processor configured to receive operational data indicative of the detected operational value and perform an action based upon the operational data received.
***
Formed films and apparatus for manufacturing the same; (U.S. Patent 10,758,431); Antonietta Splendiani of Glen Allen; Todd R. Skochdopole of Moseley and others; Tredegar Film Products LLC of Chesterfield: A formed film includes a first surface generally located in a first plane, a second surface generally located in a second plane parallel to and spaced from the first plane, and a third surface generally located in a third plane parallel to and spaced from the first plane and the second plane, in between the first plane and the second plane. A porous structure extends between the second surface and the third surface. A plurality of raised areas have sidewalls that extend between the first surface and the third surface, and top portions that define the first surface. The plurality of sidewalls, the porous structure, and the first plane define a plurality of gathering volumes.
***
Application of a flavorant particle in a filter of a smoking article for delivering flavor; (U.S. Patent 10,757,967); Munmaya K. Mishra of Manakin Sabot; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: A method of manufacturing flavorant particles includes melting a food grade wax and a flavorant into a molten wax; solidifying the molten wax; and grinding the solidified molten wax into a plurality of flavorant particles. Another method of manufacturing flavorant particles includes melting a food grade wax and a flavorant into a molten wax, the molten wax having a melting temperature between about 50.degree. C. to about 70.degree. C.; and spray-chilling the molten wax into at least one solid flavorant particle, the solid flavorant particle having a diameter of between about 0.1 mm to about 2.0 mm.