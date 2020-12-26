Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Glove dispensing assembly; (U.S. Patent 10,870,527); O&M Halyard Inc. of Mechanicsville: The present disclosure is directed to a dispensing assembly for dispensing articles, such as disposable gloves, and methods of manufacturing same. The dispensing assembly includes a container having a plurality of exterior panels. The panels define an internal chamber and a dispenser opening on the container. The dispensing assembly also includes an article dispensing component housed in the internal chamber. The article dispensing component includes a first panel and a second panel configured to form an article storage area, which is configured to receive a plurality of articles.
***
High speed poucher; (U.S. Patent 10,870,503); Martin T. Garthaffner of Chesterfield; Dwight D. Williams of Powhatan; Jeremy J. Straight of Midlothian; Carl G. Miller of Richmond and others; Philip Morris USA Inc. of Henrico: An apparatus and methods for producing at extremely high speeds small pouches filled with tobacco or other granular, powdered or solid content. An endless web substrate, with or without flavor film thereon, is formed into a tubular shape with a longitudinal seam. The tube is cut to individual lengths, and a procession of tubes is crimp-closed at one end, filled and crimp-closed at the other end.
***
Article including identification information for use in an electrically heated smoking system; (U.S. Patent 10,869,499); Philip Morris USA Inc. of Henrico: A smoking article includes identification information encoded on the smoking article. The smoking article can be used with an electrically heated smoking system having a detector for detecting the smoking article and distinguishing it from other articles based on the identification information. A cleaning article includes identification information encoded on the cleaning article.
***
Electric hand mixer; (U.S. Patent D905,497); Drew Carlson of Midlothian; Hamilton Beach Brands Inc. of Henrico: The ornamental design for an electric hand mixer.