Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

***

Glove dispensing assembly; (U.S. Patent 10,870,527); O&M Halyard Inc. of Mechanicsville: The present disclosure is directed to a dispensing assembly for dispensing articles, such as disposable gloves, and methods of manufacturing same. The dispensing assembly includes a container having a plurality of exterior panels. The panels define an internal chamber and a dispenser opening on the container. The dispensing assembly also includes an article dispensing component housed in the internal chamber. The article dispensing component includes a first panel and a second panel configured to form an article storage area, which is configured to receive a plurality of articles.

***