The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Devices, systems and methods for locating and interacting with medicament delivery systems; (U.S. Patent 10,726,701); Eric S. Edwards of Moseley; Mark J. Licata of Doswell and others; Kaleo Inc. of Richmond: In some embodiments, a method includes establishing a communications link between a computing device and an adapter. The adapter is configured to receive at least a portion of a medicament delivery device. A wireless signal is received to maintain the communications link. A relative position between the computing device and the adapter is determined. An alarm is produced when the wireless signal is not received within a time period. The alarm is based on the relative position between the computing device and the adapter.
Menthol detection on tobacco; (U.S. Patent 10,724,955); Edmond J. Cadieux, Jr. of Mechanicsville; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: A method for detecting mentholated tobacco, comprising irradiating tobacco containing menthol and a fluorescent taggant with radiation and observing the tobacco for fluorescence from the taggant. A system and method for detecting and separating mentholated tobacco from non-mentholated tobacco within a product stream is also provided.
Multiple pass flexible water tube boiler; (U.S. Patent 10,724,734); John R. English of Mechanicsville; Sundeep Bodapati of Richmond; Superior Boiler LLC of Henrico: A package multiple pass flexible water tube boiler for converting water to steam. The boiler having an enclosure and diagonally offset upper and lower drums. The drums are connected by a series of staggered or offset water tubes. The water tubes comprise two sets of repeating tubes that are bent to substantially similar but not identical designs. The staggered tube arrangement optimizes heat transfer and minimizes the footprint of the unit.
Method for diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) by measuring levels of DENN/MADD domain containing 1A variant 2 (DENND1A variant 2); (U.S. Patent 10,723,790); Jerome F. Strauss of Richmond and others; Virginia Commonwealth University; The Penn State Research Foundation Pharmaceutical compositions and methods for the treatment of DENND1A.V2 related disorders, such as PCOS, are provided. In particular, humanized and mouse monoclonal antibodies specific for DENND1A.V2 and methods for using the same are provided.
