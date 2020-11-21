Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Chroma keying illumination system ; (U.S. Patent 10,841,552); Steven Paul Pendlebury of Richmond; Electro-LuminX Lighting Corp. of Richmond: A chroma keying system as described herein is a relatively thin and portable system as a result of the deployment of flat light panels such as electroluminescent (EL) lighting panels. By combining a flexible electroluminescent illuminated surface with proper hardware and digital programming, a user wearing a virtual reality (VR) headset is able to see whatever image is programmed for them to see in the headset when looking at specific things or directions.

Universal tap-off box with a latch mechanism; (U.S. Patent 10,840,689); Power Distribution Inc. of Richmond: A tap-off box includes a latch that automatically secures the tap-off box to a busway upon insertion of a mast into the busway. The latch is in the form of a single spring-loaded member that latches onto a rail as the masthead is pushed into the busway. A push button actuated camming member pushes the latch away from the rail to enable the masthead to be withdrawn from the busway. The push button and camming member are independent of the mechanism that extends and retracts the contacts while the masthead is inserted and latched into the busway. The tap-off box may also include non-contact current monitoring sensors with voltage sensing inserts that an auxiliary breaker switch in applications other than a tap-off box, and an infrared emitting faceplate that can be adapted for monitoring a variety of breakers from outside the tap-off box.