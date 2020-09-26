Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Management of energy demand and energy efficiency savings from voltage optimization on electric power systems using AMI-based data analysis; (U.S. Patent 10,784,688); Stephen J. Tyler of Henrico; Phillip W. Powell of Chesterfield; Dominion Energy Inc. of Richmond: A method, apparatus, system and computer program is provided for controlling an electric power system, including implementation of a voltage control and conservation (VCC) system used to optimally control the independent voltage and capacitor banks using a linear optimization methodology to minimize the losses in the EEDCS and the EUS. An energy validation process system (EVP) is provided which is used to document the savings of the VCC and an EPP is used to optimize improvements to the EEDCS for continuously improving the energy losses in the EEDS. The EVP system measures the improvement in the EEDS a result of operating the VCC system in the "ON" state determining the level of energy conservation achieved by the VCC system.