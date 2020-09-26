Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Management of energy demand and energy efficiency savings from voltage optimization on electric power systems using AMI-based data analysis; (U.S. Patent 10,784,688); Stephen J. Tyler of Henrico; Phillip W. Powell of Chesterfield; Dominion Energy Inc. of Richmond: A method, apparatus, system and computer program is provided for controlling an electric power system, including implementation of a voltage control and conservation (VCC) system used to optimally control the independent voltage and capacitor banks using a linear optimization methodology to minimize the losses in the EEDCS and the EUS. An energy validation process system (EVP) is provided which is used to document the savings of the VCC and an EPP is used to optimize improvements to the EEDCS for continuously improving the energy losses in the EEDS. The EVP system measures the improvement in the EEDS a result of operating the VCC system in the "ON" state determining the level of energy conservation achieved by the VCC system.
Flexible, self-rolled superficial flow sensor; (U.S. Patent 10,782,164: Carl White of Richmond and others; University of Virginia Patent Foundation: A superficial flow sensor is provided, which may comprise a substrate, and a thin film comprising a self-rolled portion, a stationary portion, and a free ribbon portion. According to some aspects of the present disclosure, the self-rolled portion may be configured to have a residual stress and to deform under external forces.
Electronic cigarette and method; (U.S. Patent 10,780,236); Christopher S. Tucker and Geoffrey Brandon Jordan of Midlothian; Barry S. Smith of Hopewell; Ali A. Rostami of Glen Allen; Michael J. Mullins of Richmond; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: An electronic smoking article includes a liquid supply including liquid material, a heater operable to heat the liquid material to a temperature sufficient to vaporize the liquid material and form an aerosol, a wick in communication with the liquid material and in communication with the heater such that the wick delivers the liquid material to the heater, and at least one air inlet operable to establish a predetermined resistance to draw under a prescribed test of said smoking article.
Furniture system and arrangement thereof; (U.S. Patent 10,779,646); Samuel Ramesh Namela of Mechanicsville; Leroy T. Warren of Richmond and others; QubicaAMF Worldwide LLC of Mechanicsville: A modular furniture system capable of being arranged in different configurations in a settee area of a bowling center, for example, is disclosed. The furniture system includes at least one modular furniture element with a fastening mechanism which includes a first assembly and a second assembly. The first assembly of the fastening mechanism includes an engaging element which extends through at least one component of the first assembly and attaches to a component of the second assembly of an adjacent modular furniture element.