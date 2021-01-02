Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

***

Product portion enrobing process and apparatus; (U.S. Patent 10,875,051) James David Evans of Chesterfield; Andrew Nathan Carroll of Chester; Shannon Maxwell Black of Richmond; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: An apparatus for enrobing a product portion can include a polymer spray head arranged to direct a plurality of polymeric fibers in an upward direction and levitate product portions in a polymer enrobing zone above the polymer spray head. Polymeric fibers produced by the polymer spray head can wrap around the product portions levitated in the polymer enrobing zone to create an enrobed product. Side guide structure(s) and/or air knife(s) can be provided adjacent to the polymer enrobing zone to inhibit levitated product portions from falling out of the polymer enrobing zone and/or to guide levitated product portions along a desired path. Exemplary enrobed products include smokeless tobacco products.

***