Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Product portion enrobing process and apparatus; (U.S. Patent 10,875,051) James David Evans of Chesterfield; Andrew Nathan Carroll of Chester; Shannon Maxwell Black of Richmond; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: An apparatus for enrobing a product portion can include a polymer spray head arranged to direct a plurality of polymeric fibers in an upward direction and levitate product portions in a polymer enrobing zone above the polymer spray head. Polymeric fibers produced by the polymer spray head can wrap around the product portions levitated in the polymer enrobing zone to create an enrobed product. Side guide structure(s) and/or air knife(s) can be provided adjacent to the polymer enrobing zone to inhibit levitated product portions from falling out of the polymer enrobing zone and/or to guide levitated product portions along a desired path. Exemplary enrobed products include smokeless tobacco products.
***
Method of inserting a removable insulator into an e-vaping device; (U.S. Patent 10,874,148); Jarrett Keen of Richmond; Christopher S. Tucker of Midlothian; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: The method includes configuring a power supply to send an electrical current to a heater in an e-vaping device, the power supply and the heater being in an electrical circuit. The method further includes inserting a removable insulator between electrical elements to disrupt the electrical circuit, the electrical elements being both electrically conductive and electrically passive elements that are in the electrical circuit.
***
Prodrug and protected forms of 5-hydroxymethylfurfuranal (5-HMF) and its derivatives; (U.S. Patent 10,875,834); Martin K. Safo, Guoyan Xu, Yan Zhang and Osheiza Abdulmalik of Richmond; Virginia Commonwealth University; The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Prodrugs and derivatives of 5-hydoxymethyl-2-furfural (5-HMF) with protected or modified aldehyde and/or alcohol moieties are provided. The prodrugs or derivatives exhibit increased bioavailability, e.g. due to having extended half-lives in circulation. The drugs are therefore administered i) at lower doses and/or ii) less frequently than 5-HMF, while still maintaining the beneficial therapeutic effects of 5-HMF.
***
Aerosol delivery system; (U.S. Patent 10,874,818); Philip Morris USA Inc. of Henrico: An aerosol delivery system, which includes an aerosol delivery unit, the aerosol delivery unit including: a cartridge receiver, which is configured to receive a cartridge assembly; and an inductor configured to receive the cartridge assembly and heat a liquid formulation within a capillary tube to produce an aerosol by induction heating. The cartridge assembly including an active part of the cartridge assembly including a capillary tube; a susceptor, the susceptor configured to partially surround the capillary tube; and a pair of displaceable covers, which surround at least the capillary tube and the susceptor.