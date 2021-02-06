Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded in central Virginia. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Location-conscious social networking apparatuses, methods and systems; (U.S. Patent 10,909,640); Miller Nelson LLC of Richmond: The Location-Conscious Social Networking Apparatuses, Methods and Systems (“LCSN”) transforms user personality and location inputs via LCSN components into match and transaction outputs. LSCN may be a processor-implemented method for location-conscious social networking, involving collecting personality details pertaining to a user, analyzing the personality details and constructing a personality profile for the user. The LCSN may also collect geolocation information from the user and compare it to geolocation data from other users, may use user personality profiles to calculate a compatibility rating between the user and other users, and may send an alert to users if the geolocation data indicates that the user is within a specified distance of another user, and/or if the users are matches for each other. Users may further be able to express anonymous interest in other users by anonymously rating potential matches.
Spout-connector assembly for fluid dispensing from flexible bags; (U.S. Patent 10,906,716); Liqui-Box Corp. of Richmond: The present invention relates to a universal fitment, method of assembling the universal fitment, and method of dispensing liquids using such universal fitment. The universal fitment of the present invention has features to engage a quick-connect-disconnect dispensing connector or a screw-on connector dispensing connector for the dispensing of liquids and semi-liquids from a collapsible bag.
Bedwetting training device and method; (U.S. Patent 10,905,368); GOGO Band Inc. of Ashland: A bedwetting monitoring method implemented by a computer, bladder monitoring device and a patient alert device and includes determining a urination volume of a bladder of a patient at which a patient will urinate, determining a trigger volume of the bladder of the patient representing a volume that is less than the urination volume, monitoring a volume of the bladder of the patient with a bladder monitoring device, and alerting the patient with the patient alert device at the trigger volume to wake the patient prior to urination.
Fiber-wrapped smokeless tobacco product; (U.S. Patent 10,905,151); Andrew Nathan Carroll of Chester; Shannon Maxwell Black of Richmond; Yan Helen Sun of Midlothian and others; Altria Client Services LLC: A fiber-wrapped smokeless tobacco product includes smokeless tobacco and a plurality of polymeric fibers surrounding the smokeless tobacco. The polymeric fibers can have a basis weight of 5 gsm or less and a diameter of less than 100 microns. In some cases, the polymeric fibers are melt-blown polymeric fibers. In some cases, the polymeric fibers are centrifugal force spun polymeric fibers. A method of preparing a fiber-wrapped smokeless tobacco product includes melt-blowing or centrifugal force spinning a plurality of polymeric fibers to create an polymer deposition zone and passing a body comprising smokeless tobacco through the polymer deposition zone.