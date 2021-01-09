Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

Method and system for splicing nose wire in a facemask manufacturing process; (U.S Patent 10,882,715); O&M Halyard Inc. of Mechanicsville; A method and system are provided for splicing a reserve nose wire to a running nose wire in a facemask production line. Prior to depletion of the running nose wire, a reserve nose wire is brought up to a transport speed in a conveying direction of the running nose wire. At or near a zero relative speed between the running nose wire and the reserve nose wire, a leading end of the reserve nose wire is introduced onto the running nose wire, and the two wires are spliced together. The running nose wire is then cut upstream of the splice location such that the reserve nose wire becomes a new running nose wire in the production line.