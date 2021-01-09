Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Method and system for splicing nose wire in a facemask manufacturing process; (U.S Patent 10,882,715); O&M Halyard Inc. of Mechanicsville; A method and system are provided for splicing a reserve nose wire to a running nose wire in a facemask production line. Prior to depletion of the running nose wire, a reserve nose wire is brought up to a transport speed in a conveying direction of the running nose wire. At or near a zero relative speed between the running nose wire and the reserve nose wire, a leading end of the reserve nose wire is introduced onto the running nose wire, and the two wires are spliced together. The running nose wire is then cut upstream of the splice location such that the reserve nose wire becomes a new running nose wire in the production line.
Electronic vaping device; (U.S. Patent 10,881,814); Christopher S. Tucker and Geoffrey Brandon Jordan of Midlothian; Barry S. Smith of Hopewell; Ali A. Rostami of Glen Allen; Michael J. Mullins of Richmond; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico; In one embodiment, the electronic vaping device includes a cartridge and a battery section. The cartridge and the battery section are connectable so as to define an air inlet between a portion of the cartridge and a portion of the battery section.
Use of pectin or other anionic polymers in the stabilization and controlled release of nicotine in oral sensorial tobacco products or nicotine containing non-tobacco oral sensorial products; (U.S. Patent 10,881,134); Munmaya K. Mishra of Manakin-Sabot; Jason Flora, Georgios D. Karles and Douglas Antonio Fernandez of Richmond; Christophe Claude Galopin and Diane Gee of Chesterfield; John B. Paine III of Midlothian; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico; The use of pectins and/or polymers to prevent nicotine oxidation in tobacco containing products is disclosed. These polymers may be naturally occurring anionic polymers or synthetic polymers. These pectins and/or polymers prevent nicotine from oxidizing into cotinine, nicotine-cis-N-oxide, nicotine-trans-N-oxide, and/or nicotine-1,1-di-N-oxide.
Integral porous fiber media with distinguishable density or fiber diameters; (U.S. Patent 10,881,591); David Harris of Midlothian; Yelena Rogova of Richmond; Qiang Zhou of Moseley and others; Porex Technologies Corp. of Colonial Heights; The instant disclosure relates to an integral porous fiber media with distinguishable distribution of fiber density, fiber diameter and capillary force. The instant disclosure further relates to a fiber porous media including multiple density portions. The disclosed media is a single piece and provides improved delivery properties for a specific liquid delivery device.