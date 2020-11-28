Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

Systems and methods for generating a 360-degree viewing experience; (U.S. Patent 10,845,943); Omar Ahmed Ansari and Clark Barrett Jennings of Richmond; CarMax Business Services LLC of Richmond: A system for generating a 360-degree viewing experience may receive a plurality of images of an object from an image capture device, wherein each of the plurality of images corresponds to a different rotational orientation of the object relative to the image capture device. The system may detect, using a first machine learning model, the object in each of the plurality of images. The system may detect, using a second machine learning model, regions associated with identifiable object features in one or more images of the plurality of images. The system may assign feature metadata to the one or more images, the features metadata associated with one or more detected regions of the detected regions of the object in the one or more images. The system may publish, with an application programming interface, the plurality of images and the feature metadata for the 360-degree viewing experience.