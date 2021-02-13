Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

Method and system for automated stacking and loading wrapped facemasks into a carton in a manufacturing line ; (U.S. Patent 10,913,559); O&M Halyard Inc. of Mechanicsville: An automated method and system for stacking and loading wrapped facemasks into a carton in a facemask production line include conveying individual wrapped facemasks to a delivery location adjacent to a rotary wheel, the rotary wheel conveyor having individual pick-up devices spaced around a circumference thereof. Each wrapped facemask is picked-up with a respective pick-up device on the rotary wheel conveyor and transported to a first carton staging area at a first location on the circumference of the rotary wheel. At the first staging area, the facemasks are released from the rotary wheel conveyor and deposited into a carton.

Sterilization tray protection mechanisms; (U.S. Patent 10,912,623); O&M Halyard Inc. of Mechanicsville: A sterilization wrap system with features for protecting a sterilization wrap and/or a sterilization tray of the sterilization wrap system is provided. Such features include strap or belt protectors, edge protectors, corner protectors, and/or expandable protectors, which each may provide protection of one or more areas of the sterilization wrap and/or tray when positioned against an outer surface of the wrap and/or between an inner surface of the wrap and a container for holding implements to be sterilized. A size-selectable protection system also is provided. The size-selectable protection system provides a material having a plurality of perforations such that a length of the material may be selected and detached from the rest of the material. The selected length of material may be used with a sterilization wrap system to protect a sterilization wrap and/or sterilization tray from cuts, tears, or the like.