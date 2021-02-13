Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded in central Virginia. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Systems and methods for variable-length encoding and decoding for enhancing computer systems; (U.S. Patent 10,917,403); Kara Partners LLC of Midlothian: A method for variable length decoding, the method including: receiving, in a default word length mode, at least one first data word having a default first word length; combining the received at least one first data word as a first portion of data; receiving, after the at least one first data word, a transition word indicative of transitioning to a variable word length mode; receiving, after the transition word, a first word length word indicative of a second word length; receiving, after the first word length word, at least one second data word having the second word length; and combining the received at least one second data word as a second portion of the data.
***
Gold nanoparticle in ceramic glaze; (U.S. Patent 10,913,856); Ryan Coppage and Christine Lacy of Richmond; Michael Leopold of Glen Allen; University of Richmond: A range of processes is described herein for the preparation of a range of gold nanoparticle (Au NP) ceramic glazes with traditional firing methods that represents significant efficiency and ecological advancements over existing methods and allows for the replacement of commercial ceramic colorant methods, while retaining the costly equipment and firing methods already used. The process allows for ceramic surface color while breaking standards for minimal amounts of transition metal colorant used. The nanoparticle-based glazes described here add new colors to the known ceramic surface palette and offers greater consumer safety as an alternative to existing coloring processes that use higher concentrations of toxic metal and an increased risk of metal leaching from the final ceramic vessel into its contents (e.g., soil, beverage, food).
***
Method and system for automated stacking and loading wrapped facemasks into a carton in a manufacturing line; (U.S. Patent 10,913,559); O&M Halyard Inc. of Mechanicsville: An automated method and system for stacking and loading wrapped facemasks into a carton in a facemask production line include conveying individual wrapped facemasks to a delivery location adjacent to a rotary wheel, the rotary wheel conveyor having individual pick-up devices spaced around a circumference thereof. Each wrapped facemask is picked-up with a respective pick-up device on the rotary wheel conveyor and transported to a first carton staging area at a first location on the circumference of the rotary wheel. At the first staging area, the facemasks are released from the rotary wheel conveyor and deposited into a carton.
***
Sterilization tray protection mechanisms; (U.S. Patent 10,912,623); O&M Halyard Inc. of Mechanicsville: A sterilization wrap system with features for protecting a sterilization wrap and/or a sterilization tray of the sterilization wrap system is provided. Such features include strap or belt protectors, edge protectors, corner protectors, and/or expandable protectors, which each may provide protection of one or more areas of the sterilization wrap and/or tray when positioned against an outer surface of the wrap and/or between an inner surface of the wrap and a container for holding implements to be sterilized. A size-selectable protection system also is provided. The size-selectable protection system provides a material having a plurality of perforations such that a length of the material may be selected and detached from the rest of the material. The selected length of material may be used with a sterilization wrap system to protect a sterilization wrap and/or sterilization tray from cuts, tears, or the like.