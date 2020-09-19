Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

Predictive methods for emissions control systems performance ; (U.S. Patent 10,774,722); Huifang Shao of Midlothian; Joseph W. Roos of Mechanicsville; Joseph E. Remias of Richmond: Afton Chemical Corp. of Richmond; Particulate filters are used to remove particulate matter such as soot and ash in the emissions control systems of vehicles, including gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines. Methods are provided to predict the long-term performance and durability of emissions control systems having particulate filters. The methods account for factors such as thermal aging, soot accumulation and regeneration, and ash loading.

Systems and methods for wearable devices that determine balance indices; (U.S. patent 10,773,123); BioMech Sensor LLC of Midlothian: A wearable device for determining balance of a user is provided, comprising a gyroscope, an inertial measurement device, a memory storing instructions, and a processor configured to execute the instructions to perform operations, comprising receiving angular velocity measurements over a period of time from the gyroscope, receiving deviations from the second axis over the period of time from the inertial measurement device, weighting the deviations from the second axis based on directions associated with the deviations, receiving deviations from the third axis over the period of time from the inertial measurement device, weighting the deviations from the third axis based on directions associated with the deviations, and based on the angular velocity measurements, the weighted deviations from the second axis, and the weighted deviations from the third axis, determining an index associated with a left side of the user and an index associated with a right side of the user.