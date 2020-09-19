Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Electric power system control with planning of energy demand and energy efficiency using AMI-based data analysis; (U.S. Patent 10,775,815); Melissa A. Peskin of Richmond; Phillip W. Powell of Chesterfield County; Dominion Energy Inc. of Richmond: A method, apparatus, system and computer program is provided for controlling an electric power system, including implementation of an energy planning process (EPP) system which can be used to plan a voltage control and conservation (VCC) system applied to an electrical distribution connection system (EEDCS). The EPP system plans modifications to the EEDCS as a result of operating the VCC system in the "ON" state, in order to maximize the level of energy conservation achieved by the VCC system control of the EEDCS. The EPP system may also identify potential problems in the EEDCS for correction.
Predictive methods for emissions control systems performance; (U.S. Patent 10,774,722); Huifang Shao of Midlothian; Joseph W. Roos of Mechanicsville; Joseph E. Remias of Richmond: Afton Chemical Corp. of Richmond; Particulate filters are used to remove particulate matter such as soot and ash in the emissions control systems of vehicles, including gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines. Methods are provided to predict the long-term performance and durability of emissions control systems having particulate filters. The methods account for factors such as thermal aging, soot accumulation and regeneration, and ash loading.
Systems and methods for wearable devices that determine balance indices; (U.S. patent 10,773,123); BioMech Sensor LLC of Midlothian: A wearable device for determining balance of a user is provided, comprising a gyroscope, an inertial measurement device, a memory storing instructions, and a processor configured to execute the instructions to perform operations, comprising receiving angular velocity measurements over a period of time from the gyroscope, receiving deviations from the second axis over the period of time from the inertial measurement device, weighting the deviations from the second axis based on directions associated with the deviations, receiving deviations from the third axis over the period of time from the inertial measurement device, weighting the deviations from the third axis based on directions associated with the deviations, and based on the angular velocity measurements, the weighted deviations from the second axis, and the weighted deviations from the third axis, determining an index associated with a left side of the user and an index associated with a right side of the user.
Supportive insole; (U.S. Patent 10,772,381); Brianna Schwartz of Goochland; Yenta + Posha of Goochland: A shoe insole includes a semi-rigid shell for providing a wearer with extended comfort. The semi-rigid shell includes a notch which is located on the outward side of the wearer's foot and accommodates pronation of the foot during use. Additionally, the semi-rigid shell includes an extended side portion which is located opposite of the notch side on an inner side of the wearer's foot. The semi-rigid shell is shorter in length than the length of a shoe sole and slightly shorter in width and may be combined with an insole comfort cover to provide cushion between the wearer's foot and the semi-rigid shell.