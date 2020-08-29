Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Compositions and methods for selenium removal; (U.S. Patent 10,752,522); William H. Henderson and Vladimir Djukanovic of Glen Allen; John Philip Richardson of Hanover; Chemtreat Inc. of Henrico: Methods for removing a target selenium entity from fluids by treating the fluid with a rare earth impregnated media containing an immobilized rare earth. The methods including obtaining a contaminated fluid comprising water and dissolved selenate; contacting the feed fluid with a rare earth impregnated media for removal of at least a portion of the selenate from the feed fluid thereby forming a treated fluid comprising less selenium than the feed fluid.
***
Prevention of ventilator associated pneumonia (VAP); (U.S. Patent 10,751,494); Curtis N. Sessler, Rao R. Ivatury, Laurence J. DiNardo and Cindy Munro of Richmond; Mary Jo Grap of Midlothian; Bruce D. Spiess of Manakin Sabot and others; Virginia Commonwealth University: Ventilator associated pneumonia (VAP) may be prevented in a patient, or its occurrence reduced in a population of patients, by using an anti-VAP device or an anti-VAP material such as an anti-VAP mouthpiece that absorbs secretions. By reducing the problem of bacterial-containing secretions that otherwise build up in the airway of, and elsewhere in, the intubated patient, VAP can be prevented from occurring in intubated patients, such as patients intubated with an endotracheal tube (ETT) or a nasogastric tube. Anti-VAP mouthpieces also are useable in non-intubated patients to maintain oral hygiene.
***
Closure mechanism and seal integrity indicator for a sterilization container; (U.S. Patent 10,751,437); O&M Halyard Inc. of Mechanicsville: Closure mechanisms and seal integrity indicators for sterilization containers are provided. For example, a closure mechanism comprising at least one handle and at least two arms is provided with a sterilization container lid to apply a more uniform or evenly distributed force to a container gasket. A container body defines an inner lip on which the gasket and lid are received such that the sealing interface is recessed within the container. Further, a seal indicator may indicate whether the container is sufficiently sealed to prevent an ingress of contaminants into the container. If the container is sufficiently sealed, the seal indicator is visible, but if not, the seal indicator is not visible. Thus, the seal indicator undergoes a change in state when the sterilization container transitions from unsealed to sealed, or vice versa, such that a user may ascertain whether the container is properly sealed to maintain the container's sterility.
***
Techniques for monitoring power device alarms; (U.S. Patent 10,754,406); Dennis Gibson of Powhatan; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: Techniques and apparatus for providing power monitoring processes are described. In one embodiment, for example, an apparatus may include at least one storage device and logic coupled to the at least one storage device. The logic may be configured to poll a power device comprising a plurality of power elements via an alarm status identifier operative to cause the power device to return an alarm status string comprising a plurality of alarm status bits, each of the plurality of alarm status bits indicating an active alarm state of one of the plurality of power elements, and determine each of the plurality of power elements in the active alarm state based on the alarm status string. Other embodiments are described.